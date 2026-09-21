Jay Shah heaps praise on Smriti Mandhana after historic T20I run-scoring record

ICC chairman Jay Shah applauded star player Smriti Mandhana for her historic highest T20I run-scorer record. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Jay Shah praised Smriti Mandhana for her T20I record

Team India women’s played the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh, where they showcased an impressive performance, which helped them to secure the victory by 114 runs to face Sri Lanka in the finals.

After the Indian team’s win. The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah praised India women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana after she became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket across both men’s and women’s cricket. Mandhana reached the milestone during India’s Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park.

She scored a quick 37 runs off 19 balls and went past former New Zealand player Suzie Bates. With this, Mandhana moved to the top of the T20I run-scorers’ list with 4,788 runs in 171 innings.

“Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for going top of the Women’s T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women’s cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!” Jay Shah posted on X.

Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for for going top of the Women’s T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women’s cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here’s to many more milestones ahead! pic.twitter.com/nZfAZ7FItM — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2026

Before the match, Mandhana had 4,751 runs in 170 innings. She needed only eight more runs to pass New Zealand star Suzie Bates. She reached the record early after hitting two fours and two singles in her first seven balls.

Mandhana had also recently become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket. During the Asia Cup, she broke former India captain Mithali Raj’s record and became the top run-scorer in women’s cricket.

Star Indian player Shafali Verma, showcased a defining knock in this match. Speaking about her innings in this important clash, Shafali Verma smashed her maiden hundred for the Women in Blue in the T20I international. Shafali Verma scored 100 runs off 49 balls. In her knock, she smashed three fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 204.