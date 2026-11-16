Jay Shah retains his position as ICC chairman for a second term, Indian official elected unopposed

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been in the position of ICC Chairman since December 2024 since replacing New Zealand's Greg Barclay.

Edited by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: November 16, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Jay Shah
Jay Shah will continue as ICC Chairman till 2028. (Photo: IANS)

ICC Board Meetings 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday morning announced that India’s Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second term of two years to ensure ‘continuity at a defining moment for the sport’. Jay Shah is the son of India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 38-year-old Shah, who had earlier served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to cricket’s world body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body’s Board Meetings that ended in Bali on Sunday.

Read more: WTC fixtures for next two cycles set to be finalised in on-going ICC Board meeting in Bali

“The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap,” the ICC stated.

Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support,” Shah said in an ICC press release shared on Monday.

“Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world,” he added.

Jay Shah is third Indian to serve as ICC Chairman

Since the position of ICC Chairman was created back in 2014, Jay Shah is the third candidate from India to hold this position. Former BCCI Presidents N. Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar were the first two to hold this position from June 2014 to June 2020.

Shashank Manohar was replaced by New Zealand’s Greg Barclay in November 2020 while Pakistan’s Imran Khawaja served as interim Chairman between July 2020 and November 2020 after Manohar’s resignation.

ICC Chairman over the years

Name Country Term Start Term End
N. Srinivasan India June 2014 November 2015
Shashank Manohar India November 2015 June 2020
Greg Barclay New Zealand November 2020 November 2024
Jay Shah India December 2024 Incumbent

The ICC Board reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future.

England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Richard Thompson said that Jay Shah’s leadership came at the ‘important time for international cricket’.

“Jay’s continued leadership comes at an important time for international cricket. The game is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure that our major events remain central to the sport’s future,” Thompson said in an ICC statement.

“Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead. The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket.

“I congratulate Jay on his continued appointment and look forward to working with him and fellow Members as we navigate this important next phase for the game,” Thompson added.

Jay Shah began his cricket journey in 2013

Jay Shah began his career as a cricket administrator at Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in September 2013 and oversaw the construction of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He became a member of the finance and marketing committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2015.

He stepped down from the position as GCA joint secretary in September 2019 and the following month he was appointed the BCCI secretary – the youngest of the five office-bearers. In October 2022, he was re-elected as BCCI secretary.

In January 2021, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) appointed Jay Shah as President. In January 2024, he was re-elected as ACC president.

In December 2019, the BCCI selected Jay Shah as its representative for future CEC meetings of the ICC. In April 2022, Jay Shah was also appointed as ICC Board Member Representative and in November 2022, he was elected as the head of ICC’s all powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee at the board meeting.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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