Jemimah Rodrigues declared fit after three months of hamstring injury recovery, eyes India return in December

Jemimah Rodrigues has recovered from her hamstring injury after three months and is hoping to return to the Indian team during the South Africa tour in December.

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Jemimah Rodrigues declared fit after hamstring injury (Image - BCCI Women)

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has shared good news with her fans. She has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept her out of cricket since August. The 25-year-old has now been cleared to play again after three months of recovery.

Rodrigues got injured on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in Cardiff. After the injury, she went through medical tests. The BCCI medical team found a serious tear in her right hamstring. Because of this, she had to stay away from cricket for several months.

The injury meant that Rodrigues could not play in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan. India won both tournaments without her. She also missed the home series against Zimbabwe. India won all three matches in both the ODI and T20I series.

Rodrigues spent the last three months working to get better and return to full fitness. She followed her recovery plan and worked hard to get back on the field. On Friday, she shared an update on Instagram and told her fans that her hamstring had been cleared after three months of recovery.

This is good news for the Indian team, as Rodrigues is an important player. She will now look to get back to playing cricket and build her match fitness. Fans will also be waiting to see her back on the field after a long break. “Hamstring has been declared fit. After 3 months of rehab. Now I can’t wait to get going,” her caption said.

Jemimah Rodrigues is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket. She has scored 2,824 runs at a strike rate of 119. She is an important part of India’s middle order and has also helped the team in other formats.

Her last international match was against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup in England last June. India lost the match.

Rodrigues will now hope to play for India again during the team’s tour of South Africa in December. The tour will include one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.