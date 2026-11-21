Jitesh Sharma opens up on India comeback after injury setback, reveals Dinesh Karthik’s role in recovery

RCB star Jitesh Sharma opens up on his India comeback hopes after a tennis elbow injury, revealing how Dinesh Karthik helped him return to batting and regain his form.

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India and RCB wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma (Image: X)

India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who struggled post the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is set to fight his way back into the national team. The 32-year-old suffered a tennis elbow injury after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title-winning campaign, which kept him away from batting for several months.

Jitesh, who was part of RCB’s IPL-winning team, also faced disappointment after losing his place in India’s T20I setup ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Ishan Kishan’s return to the national side further increased the competition for the wicketkeeper-batter’s position.

However, the Baroda cricketer is not allowing selection worries to affect his mindset. Instead, he wants to concentrate on improving his game, staying fit and helping his team win matches.

Speaking after Baroda’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory against Rajasthan in Mumbai, Jitesh explained how he deals with the ups and downs of professional cricket.

“As a cricketer you have to accept, first of all, that you can’t be so consistent and you can’t be playing for India on a regular basis,” Jitesh said.

“That’s the truth. What I focus on is what is in my hands, like being fit, trying your best to win games for the team; that’s my mentality irrespective of selection or whatever. I just want to enjoy my game, that’s it. I don’t think about the rest of the players [who make it to the Indian team]. I’m happy with my wife, I’m happy with RCB, that’s what I’m happy about.”

Jitesh Sharma Reveals How Dinesh Karthik Helped Him During Comeback

Jitesh’s injury proved to be a major setback as he suffered a tear in his tennis elbow after the IPL. The problem was serious enough to prevent him from holding a bat, and he only resumed batting around 15 days before the start of the domestic T20 competition.

During his recovery, the wicketkeeper-batter underwent rest and PRP injections while continuing to work on his fitness. He later travelled to Chennai to practise with RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

“You won’t believe I’ve started batting only 15 days ago because earlier I was not able to hold the bat also. But I was paying attention to my fitness, then I practised with DK anna (older brother) in Chennai, then I joined the [Baroda] team,” he said.

Jitesh also explained that Karthik helped him prepare mentally after spending several months away from the game.

“What I worked with anna was to be in a good mindframe – no problem if there’s been a six-month gap, but the sooner you come in a good frame, the better it is because as a cricketer you have to work on your fitness, your diet.”

Jitesh Sharma Explains His Approach To Returning To Form

The Baroda batter admitted that getting his basics right was his biggest priority after returning from injury. Rather than immediately trying to play attacking shots, he worked on improving his batting technique.

“Working on the basics is what I mostly focused on because when you return from a long break, if you strengthen your basics, the innovative shots start coming out automatically. So I worked on basics, basics, basics,” Jitesh explained.

His hard work started showing against Rajasthan, where he scored 47 runs off just 26 deliveries, including five sixes and a four. He also shared a 68-run partnership with Rasikh Salam.

Despite his desire to return to the Indian team, Jitesh believes performances should remain his biggest priority.

“You never know [about the India call-up], I’m just battling with myself to break my own records,” he said.

Asked about his plan to earn another India opportunity, Jitesh gave a simple answer: “Scoring runs and winning games, simple.”