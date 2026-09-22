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Joe Root breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record in ODI series opener against Sri Lanka – Check details

The 35-year-old is now part of an exclusive group featuring Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis

Written by: India.com News Desk
Published: September 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Joe Root breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record in ODI series opener against Sri Lanka - Check details
File photo of Joe Root. (Credits: IANS)

England batter Joe Root achieved yet another major record on Tuesday by becoming the first English batter and only the eighth player overall to score 23,000 international runs. He reached the landmark during England’s opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham and he needed only three runs to get there.

Root completed the milestone in his 521st innings, moving past Sachin Tendulkar, who reached 23,000 international runs in 522 innings. Virat Kohli remains the fastest, having done so in 490 innings.

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Root reached the mark in typical fashion, using a wristy flick to send the ball to the boundary. The achievement adds another chapter to an international career that has already seen him break several records held by some of the biggest names in cricket.

The 35-year-old is now part of an exclusive group featuring Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis. Root is the first English player to reach the 23,000-run mark.

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His latest milestone comes just days after he moved past Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket. Root scored an unbeaten 62 against Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston, taking his tally to 69 Test fifties. Tendulkar finished his Test career with 68.

Root’s Test career has been particularly impressive. He has scored more than 14,000 runs in the format and remains within reach of Tendulkar’s all-time Test run record. Tendulkar finished with 15,921 Test runs while Root currently has 14,278. He therefore needs another 1,643 runs to move past the former India batter.

The England batter has also recently broken another major Test record. He became the first player in the history of the format to score more than 2,000 runs in the fourth innings. His total stands at 2,059, well ahead of Tendulkar’s 1,625.

Root’s record-breaking run has continued despite being 35 and returning to the England Test captaincy. He has also scored more than 7,500 Test runs at home, going past Ricky Ponting’s previous mark for the most Test runs by a batter in his own country.

England post 266 target for Sri Lanka

England amassed 265 in 48.1 overs after being asked to bat first against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street. Harry Brook played the highlight knock of 67 while Joe Root made 48 while also breaking a major record and that helped the Three Lions recover from an early wobble.

The hosts were 182 for three at one stage but lost their way in the final overs. Asitha Fernando and Sachindu Colombage bagged three wickets each while Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Dunith Wellalage accounted for a piece each.

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India.com News Desk

India.com News Desk

The India.com News Desk cover breaking stories from around the world. The desk works 24/7 to bring latest news related to national and international politics, business and education. ... Read More

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