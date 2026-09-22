Joe Root breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record in ODI series opener against Sri Lanka – Check details

Root reached the mark in typical fashion, using a wristy flick to send the ball to the boundary. The achievement adds another chapter to an international career that has already seen him break several records held by some of the biggest names in cricket.

The 35-year-old is now part of an exclusive group featuring Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis. Root is the first English player to reach the 23,000-run mark.

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His latest milestone comes just days after he moved past Tendulkar for the most half-centuries in Test cricket. Root scored an unbeaten 62 against Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston, taking his tally to 69 Test fifties. Tendulkar finished his Test career with 68.

Root’s Test career has been particularly impressive. He has scored more than 14,000 runs in the format and remains within reach of Tendulkar’s all-time Test run record. Tendulkar finished with 15,921 Test runs while Root currently has 14,278. He therefore needs another 1,643 runs to move past the former India batter.

The England batter has also recently broken another major Test record. He became the first player in the history of the format to score more than 2,000 runs in the fourth innings. His total stands at 2,059, well ahead of Tendulkar’s 1,625.

Root’s record-breaking run has continued despite being 35 and returning to the England Test captaincy. He has also scored more than 7,500 Test runs at home, going past Ricky Ponting’s previous mark for the most Test runs by a batter in his own country.