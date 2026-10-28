Jonathan Batty claims mini-auction more complicated than mega and praises Delhi Capitals scouts for talent identification

Jonathan Batty also stated that Delhi Capitals will once again chase the elusive WPL title this season as they prepare themselves for the mini-auction today

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Delhi Capitals players during the Women’s Premier League 2026 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara district of Gujarat, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi Capitals women’s team head coach Jonathan Batty feels that a mini-auction is far more critical than a mega auction as it requires much more planning and plotting. Batty said this ahead of the Women’s Premier League auction for the 2027 season.

Jonathan Batty also gave an insight as to what the franchise is wanting to do in the mini-auction but the most important thing he said is that this one will require much more planning.

Batty claimed that the dynamics of a mini-auction are far more different and that teams can even afford to take different routes if certain things doesn’t go their way.

“Lots of planning still goes into a mini-auction, and sometimes there’s even more planning, because there’s lots of different sort of scenario routes you can go, so it’s all good fun,” Jonathan Batty told the media ahead of WPL 2027 auction.

Batty then said that Delhi are clear about their targets, especially since retentions and releases were done about a month ago. “I think it gives you a good opportunity to look at what went really well last season. Obviously, retentions and releases were done a month or so ago, so we’ve had lots of time to think about what we need,” Batty added.

Jonathan Batty praises Delhi Capitals’ talent identification

Jonathan Batty also acknowledged the work done by Delhi Capitals’ scout in terms of talent identification over the past four seasons. He name dropped the likes Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani and Niki Prasad who are all part of DC and current national team players.

The former England cricketer then said that relying on DC’s scouting group has been a great advantage for the franchise, since they have given a number of influential players.

“One thing we’ve done really well over the last four years is talent identification. So you look at, obviously, our scouts identifying Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, and the way they’ve kicked on, and obviously playing for India now, all of them. So, relying on our scouting group, as they’ve given us some great names and some really good decisions to make,” Batty concluded.

Important details to know about WPL 2027 auction

The mini-auction for WPL 2027 will see a total of 146 players test their luck for only 27 slots across five franchises – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

The UP Warriorz will enter the mini-auction with the biggest purse of INR 3.75 crores while Gujarat has the second highest with 1.25 crores. RCB, DC and MI have 1.15 crores, 1.10 crores and 90 lakhs remaining.