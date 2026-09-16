Jos Buttler overtakes THIS former India captain to become second highest run-getter in T20Is

Jos Buttler overtakes Rohit Sharma to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket after scoring 80 against Sri Lanka in Southampton.

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File photo of Jos Buttler. (Credits: IANS)

Jos Buttler moved past former India captain Rohit Sharma to become the second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20I cricket during England’s opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Southampton on Tuesday.

Buttler played an important role in England’s massive 119-run win at the Rose Bowl, scoring 80 runs off 44 balls. His knock included several boundaries and helped England make a strong start after being asked to bat first.

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The England batter entered the game with 4,212 T20I runs, having moved past Virat Kohli earlier this year. Rohit Sharma had finished his T20I career with 4,231 runs from 159 matches. Buttler needed only 20 runs to move past the former India captain and achieved the feat during his aggressive innings.

Buttler now has 4,292 runs in T20I cricket and sits second on the all-time list. Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains at the top with 4,596 runs.

The latest milestone adds another achievement to Buttler’s long T20I career. He made his England debut in the format in 2011 and has remained one of the team’s main batters for more than a decade. He is also England’s leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Buttler’s record came on a night when England’s batting produced one of its biggest totals in recent times. Captain Harry Brook led the way with an unbeaten 114 off 49 balls, while Buttler provided strong support at the other end. The pair added 128 runs for the second wicket as England reached 254/4.

Brook’s century eventually took most of the attention, but Buttler’s 80 was equally important in setting up the huge total. England’s bowlers then completed the job, restricting Sri Lanka to 135 in 19 overs.

Sonny Baker was the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets for 12 runs, while Sri Lanka struggled to keep up with the required run rate from the beginning of the chase. England eventually won by 119 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.