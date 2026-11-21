Josh Hazlewood backs Pat Cummins amid ball-tampering row, says he may quit Australia Team

Josh Hazlewood has backed Pat Cummins amid fresh 2018 ball-tampering allegations and admitted he may consider quitting Australia if Cummins is removed as Test captain.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/josh-hazlewood-backs-pat-cummins-amid-ball-tampering-row-says-he-may-quit-australia-team-8546783/ Copy

Josh Hazlewood backs Pat Cummins amid ball-tampering controversy (Image: X)

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has thrown his support behind Test captain Pat Cummins amid fresh questions over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The senior pacer has made it clear that he would have to think about his own future in the national team if Cummins were removed from the captaincy over the allegations.

The controversy has returned to the spotlight after Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja and David Warner made fresh comments about the infamous incident. Bancroft recently claimed in a lengthy column that “everyone knew” about the plan to use sandpaper to change the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

Cummins has continued to deny any involvement or prior knowledge of the plan, and Hazlewood has backed his teammate’s version of events.

Josh Hazlewood Backs Pat Cummins As Australia Captain

Hazlewood described the criticism aimed at Cummins following Bancroft’s latest comments as “a bit of a pile on”. He also praised the Australia captain for the way he has led the team since taking charge.

“To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that (sandpaper) is never going to happen again – I think is just a remarkable job,” Hazlewood told Code Sports, as quoted by Fox Sports.

“He’s a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you’d hear the same response.”

The 35-year-old also suggested that Cummins’ absence from the captaincy could create uncertainty within the dressing room. He believes the fast bowler has earned the team’s trust through his leadership.

“I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don’t know how that would go.”

Hazlewood Could Rethink Australia Future If Cummins Is Removed

Hazlewood went a step further by admitting that he could consider walking away from international cricket if Cummins were forced to give up the captaincy because of the latest allegations.

The pacer, who has claimed 313 wickets in Test cricket, said he would need to face such a situation before making a final decision. However, he did not rule out the possibility of stepping away from the team.

“I think I’d have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you’d have to think about it, yeah,” he said.

Hazlewood has previously stood by his account of the 2018 incident. In 2021, he signed a document alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, stating that they had no prior knowledge of sandpaper being “taken onto the field”.

He has also maintained that he had “no knowledge” of the ball-tampering plan during Australia’s tour of South Africa.

Australia are now preparing for their home Test summer, which begins with a match against New Zealand in Perth on December 9. The latest controversy has once again brought the 2018 scandal into focus, with Cummins continuing to receive public backing from senior members of the Australian team.