JPN W vs IND W Predicted playing XI: Who’s in and Who’s out for for the Asian Games Women’s quarterfinal

Here's the predicted playing XI for the India Women vs Japan Women clash in the Asian Games Women's 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Japan W vs India W predicted playing XI Asian Games Women's 2026

Another exciting day arrived for the Women’s Indian team as, after showing their heroics in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals to seal the title, they are ready to face Japan on Friday in their quarterfinal match of the Asian Games Women 2026.

The cricket world is excited about this match and also eagerly waiting to see how the Women in Blue will begin their campaign in this Asian Games Women’s to win the gold medal in this historic tournament, where every side will try to deliver their best to get the best outcome for the later time period.

Well, the Indian team got the momentum in this match as they are coming up with a straight win, after thrashing most of the teams in the league stage matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. In the final of the tournament, the Indian players showcased an epic performance in the match. Players like Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave an explosive knock to the team, which helped them to put massive pressure on their rivals in the match, from the beginning.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Indian key bowlers Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma played a vital role in this match by dismissing Sri Lanka’s important wickets to seal the match by a big margin of 72 runs. Shree Charani took a four-wicket haul and Deepti Sharma dismissed three batters in this match.

However, after displaying such a fabulous performance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, the Indian team will aim to deliver the same performance for this first game of the Asian Games Women’s against Japan. It’s time to see what their play looked like in the first match, which will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan. On the other hand, we will also see how the home team will come up with their key players against India.

JPN W vs IND W: Predicted Playing 11s:

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Japan Women:

Mai Yanagida (C), Ahilya Chandel, Meg Ogawa, Hinase Goto, Ayumi Fujikawa, Nonoha Yasumoto, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Akari Nishimura Kano (WK), Seika Sumi, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Erika Oda