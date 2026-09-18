JPN W vs IND W Weather updates: Could rain play spoilsport in the Asian Games Women’s quarterfinal clash

Could rain become a spoiler in the quarterfinal clash of the Asian Games Women's match between India and Japan? Find out by scrolling down in this story.

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JPN W vs IND W Asian Games Women's 2026 Weather updates

A big day for cricket fans as, after a big victory in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, the Indian team is ready to showcase their impressive performance and winning mindset in the Asian Games Women’s quarterfinal clash. Where they will face Japan as their rival.

India eye Asian Games glory after Asia Cup triumph

In this clash, both sides are aiming to defeat each other to reach the top milestone, which will help them to get a gold medal in the historic event. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side recently won the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final clash of the tournament by a big margin of 72 runs.

The Women in Blue players shone in the match. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma delivered an exceptional performance for their side in the important match to seal the tournament and unlocked a new milestone on their list.

Jap W vs Ind W Asian Games Women weather updates

It’s time to know the weather updates for this match as it plays a crucial role in the match. This game will be played at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

According to AccuWeather, Nisshin in Aichi Prefecture has around an 18 per cent chance of rain on Friday afternoon.

The weather is expected to be partly sunny, with 56 per cent cloud cover. The temperature could reach 31°C in the afternoon.

Both teams’ playing XI could include some top-class players in the match, as players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Singh Thakur could make their comeback to the team. Meanwhile, the opponents, Japan, are also coming up with some unique talents and star players in their squad.

JPN W vs IND W: Predicted Playing 11s:

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Japan Women:

Mai Yanagida (C), Ahilya Chandel, Meg Ogawa, Hinase Goto, Ayumi Fujikawa, Nonoha Yasumoto, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Akari Nishimura Kano (WK), Seika Sumi, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Erika Oda