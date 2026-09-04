‘Just another match’: Ayesha Zafar plays down India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of Asia Cup 2026 clash

Pakistan star Ayesha Zafar has played down the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 clash despite the intense rivalry.

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Ayesha Zafar breaks silence on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 clash. (Photo: X)

Pakistan star all-rounder Ayesha Zafar has played down the hype around the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The two teams are set to face each other on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with plenty of attention around the contest.

While India have already secured their place in the semi-finals, Pakistan still have work to do in Group A. They started their campaign with a 35-run win over Thailand and will be looking to put up another strong performance against their neighbours.

‘Just another match’ for Pakistan

India-Pakistan games are usually surrounded by huge expectations, but Ayesha believes Pakistan need to keep things simple and focus on the cricket rather than the rivalry.

“Yes, it is India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match,” Ayesha said while speaking about the upcoming contest.

The Pakistan batter also made it clear that the team is taking the tournament one game at a time. With India already through, Pakistan will be keen to use the high-profile clash as an opportunity to make a strong statement.

“It is our second match, so we are hoping to put up a good show and go towards winning it,” she added.

Pakistan focus on all three departments

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing win over Thailand. Their batting initially struggled during the powerplay, but Muneeba Ali steadied the innings with a half-century before the bowlers helped the team complete a 35-run victory.

Ahead of the India game, Ayesha said Pakistan are not focusing on just one area. Instead, the team is working on batting, bowling and fielding as a complete unit.

“We cannot specifically focus on one thing, overall we have focused on all three,” she said.

India already through to semi-finals

India enter the contest in a comfortable position after securing a place in the last four. Pakistan, meanwhile, have India and Hong Kong remaining in the group stage and need one win to put themselves in a strong position for qualification.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will lead the side in the tournament, with Ayesha Zafar also part of the 15-member squad.

The India-Pakistan clash is therefore important for Pakistan despite Ayesha’s attempt to keep the focus away from the rivalry. For India, it is another chance to continue their strong campaign, while Pakistan will hope to produce a performance that keeps their semi-final hopes firmly on track.