Kamran Akmal feels for Pakistani players after reports emerge of PCB snatching players’ phones

The PCB’s decision to make such sweeping changes in the middle of a series has drawn criticism from former players

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File photo of Kamran Akmal. (Credits: X)

Pakistan’s Test tour of England has turned into a major crisis with the Pakistan Cricket Board facing questions over its handling of the team. The board has launched an internal inquiry into player discipline after reports claimed that mobile phones were taken from some cricketers and their data transferred. The move has added to the criticism surrounding Pakistan’s poor performance in the series.

The inquiry came after Pakistan lost the first two Tests against England and fell 2-0 behind in the three-match series. The PCB has not disclosed the exact allegations, but the decision to investigate player conduct has led to questions about what happened inside the team. Critics have accused the board of creating a diversion from the results in England.

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Pakistan’s problems on the field began in the first Test at Headingley, where England won by an innings and 103 runs. England’s bowlers kept control of the match, while Pakistan struggled to put together a strong batting performance. The defeat exposed the gap between the two sides and left Pakistan under pressure before the second Test.

The second Test at Lord’s was another disappointing outing. England won by 194 runs after Pakistan failed to chase down a difficult target. The result gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead and confirmed Pakistan’s series defeat. The team’s batting again came under scrutiny, while England’s bowlers made the most of the conditions.

The losses also led to major changes in Pakistan’s squad and coaching staff. Seven players were sent home, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul were removed from their positions. White-ball coach Mike Hesson was given charge of the Test team for the final match with Ashley Noffke taking over as bowling coach.

The PCB’s decision to make such sweeping changes in the middle of a series has drawn criticism from former players. Some have questioned whether the board acted too quickly after the defeats, while others have raised concerns about the lack of stability in Pakistan cricket. The inquiry into player conduct has only added to the uncertainty around the team.

Former wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal also voiced his opinion, claiming that the players must be in a terrible state of mind after getting their phones snatched by the team management.

“The players must be down mentally. In the last two days, we have heard that the phones have been taken. It has been reported that the data was transferred and the phones were taken away for four hours. I have heard that four players who are in England have also had their phones taken away. So, the atmosphere would be very bad, and players would be panicking right now,” Kamran Akmal said in a Pakistani TV show.

The third and series concluding Test match between Pakistan and England, at Edgbaston, will start from 9 September onwards.