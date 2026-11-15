Kane Williamson attends India vs New Zealand 5th ODI alongside Rajeev Shukla

Former New Zealand star Kane Williamson attends India vs New Zealand 5th ODI alongside Rajeev Shukla. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kane Williamson attends IND vs NZ 5th ODI alongside Rajeev Shukla (Image - X)

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was seen at Bay Oval on Sunday during the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand. He was sitting with BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla and India’s senior selector RP Singh. The match is being played in Mount Maunganui.

Williamson’s visit comes after the release of his book, The Bare Margins, in New Zealand. The book is also on sale in shops in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga, his hometown.

Williamson retired from international cricket in June after playing a Test match against England at Lord’s. In his book, he has shared stories about his life outside cricket, his friendship with India’s star batter Virat Kohli and his differences with former New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Williamson is still playing in franchise cricket leagues. He also worked with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an advisor during IPL 2026. Williamson, Shukla and Singh were among the special guests at Bay Oval. All tickets for the match were sold out.

Williamson played for New Zealand for 16 years. He scored 9,515 runs in Tests, 7,256 runs in ODIs and 2,575 runs in T20Is. Under his captaincy, New Zealand reached the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup. The team also won the first World Test Championship (WTC) title in 2021 after beating India in Southampton.

Talking about the match, New Zealand bowled India out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs. Jacob Duffy and captain Mitchell Santner took three wickets each. No Indian batter could score 50 runs. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan were the top scorers with 46 runs each.

After the ODI series, India and New Zealand will play two Test matches. The first Test will start on November 19 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test will begin on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Both teams will also try to reach next year’s World Test Championship final at The Oval. New Zealand are second in the points table, behind South Africa. India are in fourth place and will try to move up in the table.