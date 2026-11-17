Kapil Dev’s remarks on Virat Kohli’s sudden red-ball retirement resurface ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand

Kapil Dev feels that Virat Kohli regret his decision after 10 years. Kohli had announced his retirement in May 2025

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Former India all-rounder and the nation’s first-ever Cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev’s comments about Virat Kohli’s sudden Test retirement has resurfaced once again ahead of the Indian team’s much-anticipated two-match red-ball series against New Zealand, starting in two days’ time.

The T20I and ODI series ended in favour of the men in blue, who won both of them by a score line of 3-2. Now the attention will switch to the longest format where India have been quite underwhelming of late. Shubman Gill and co have won only two out of their last seven Test series since October 2024.

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As a matter of fact, their previous meeting with New Zealand, two years ago, ended in favour of the Kiwis, who whitewashed the Indians by 3-0.

Kapil Dev’s comments resurface

While speaking in an exclusive chat with Mid-day, Kapil Dev reiterated that Virat Kohli’s fitness level is nothing less than that of an upcoming youngster, and that the decision to retire so early could be his biggest mistake.

Kapil Dev firmly believes that the former India captain, who instilled a solid mentality specifically in the Test side, should have continued to play. Dev also said that Kohli will regret this decision in the coming years.

“I think Virat Kohli made the biggest mistake. He retired from Test cricket. He will regret his decision after 10 years. He should not have retired. Kohli has fitness on his side, and his fitness is far better than any other player,” Kapil Dev said.

The 67-year-old then backed Virat Kohli to challenge even a 25-year-old in terms of fitness, but felt let down by the fact that Kohli retired out of sheer anger. Kapil Dev used the example of his former teammate Mohinder Amarnath, who always used to stage a comeback despite numerous setbacks and prove his doubters wrong.

“He can challenge even a 25-year-old cricketer on fitness. Getting angry and retiring is not right. They should be like Mohinder Amarnath. He was dropped so many times, but he came back and proved others wrong,” Kapil Dev concluded.

Virat Kohli had announced his Test retirement on May 12, 2025 after a string of poor performances in India’s preceding five-match Test tour of Australia. In what was his favourite format of cricket, Kohli scored 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. Kohli also struck 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries with a best of 254 not out.