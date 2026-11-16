Kavya Patel opens up on how India U19 Team handled pressure in Asia Cup final, says ‘There’s pressure’

Star Indian player Kavya Patel revealed how Team India U19 handled pressure in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 final against Pakistan U19.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/kavya-patel-opens-up-on-how-india-u19-team-handled-pressure-in-asia-cup-final-says-theres-pressure-8545376/ Copy

Kavya Patel on handling pressure in U19 Asia Cup final (Image - X)

Star pacer Kavya Patel applauded the Indian team after they succeeded in winning their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. She opened up about how players remained calm during the intense final clash against Pakistan.

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a last-ball finish to seal the title of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman.

Kavya Patel was the key bowler for the Indian team as he delivered his brilliance and played a major role in this victory. Speaking about his exceptional performance, Kavya Patel took four wickets for 68 runs and stopped Pakistan at 337/9.

In response, the men in blue completed the chase in the last ball. No. 10 batter and star player Mohit Ulva played a key role in the Indian team winning this game with his unbeaten 49 runs off 26 balls. In his knock, he smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 188.46.

“It is a very proud moment that India has won. It is a very proud moment for me. Yes, there will be a little pressure in such big matches, and we handled it very well. Throughout the match, there was confidence and belief in our dressing room and in our team that we would win this match, and that helped us a lot. I have been in this field, playing cricket, for 11 years. Everyone who has supported me throughout my journey deserves credit for helping me reach this stage,” Kavya told IANS.

Kavya Patel’s mother, Dipika Patel, also shared her happiness about her son and Team India’s massive achievement.

“There was excitement, the feeling of a match-winning moment and tension—all at the same time. After that, we celebrated tremendously. Yes, there was a moment when I was very confident that Team India would win. There was a little tension too, but towards the end, I felt that we were definitely going to win,” she told IANS.

She opened up about her son’s main aim of making a way to the senior team and also revealed his journey. “Kavya’s journey has been very good, and his maternal uncle and all the family members have supported him a lot. He is also very dedicated and determined that he wants to wear the Team India T-shirt. His main aim is to get into the senior team. He spends five to six hours a day practising. He studies too, but he manages that during exam time. Otherwise, his entire focus is on cricket.”