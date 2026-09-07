Kevin Pietersen appointed England’s white-ball mentor ahead of 2027 World Cup

Kevin Pietersen has been appointed England's white-ball mentor, joining Brendon McCullum's coaching staff ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kevin Pietersen appointed England mentor

Former England star Kevin Pietersen is set to join the England men’s white-ball teams as a specialist mentor. He will work with the team as part of its preparations for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in southern Africa.

Pietersen will start his new role during England’s upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka later this month. He will be part of Brendon McCullum’s coaching group, which also includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

Kevin Pietersen appointed England’s white-ball mentor

The former batter will also travel with England for their white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa this winter. He is expected to return next summer for England’s home series against Pakistan and New Zealand. His role will also continue during the 2027 World Cup.

Pietersen had a successful international career with England that lasted 10 years. He played 136 ODIs and 37 T20 matches, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches.

The former England batter has also worked as a mentor in franchise cricket. He was part of the Delhi Capitals setup during the 2025 Indian Premier League and will now use his experience to help England’s players and coaching staff.

Pietersen’s South African background could be a big advantage for England. Having grown up there, he knows the conditions well. This experience will be especially useful for the ODI team as it prepares for the World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

McCullum and Pietersen excited to work together

England Men’s White Ball Head Coach Brendon McCullum said: “I’ve got immense respect for KP and what he’s achieved in the game. He’s had an amazing impact on English cricket, so for someone with his experience, knowledge and stature to want to play a role with this team is a fantastic result.”

“I’m particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him. KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players. We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen said that, “I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment.”

“We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon’s think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started,” he added.