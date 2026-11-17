Kevin Pietersen leaves England camp midway due to commitments in India – Here’s what happened

Kevin Pietersen has left England's camp midway through their Australia tour to attend a YouTube summit in Mumbai and fulfil filming commitments

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/kevin-pietersen-leaves-england-camp-midway-due-to-commitments-in-india-heres-what-happened-8545475/ Copy

File photo of Kevin Pietersen. (IANS)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has left the Three Lions camp midway through their white-ball tour of Australia to fulfil professional commitments in India. Pietersen, who is part of Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff as a specialist mentor, will travel to Mumbai to attend a YouTube summit and take part in filming commitments.

His departure comes at an important stage of England’s tour, with the three-match ODI series against Australia level at 1-1. The two teams will meet in the third and deciding ODI in Hobart on Wednesday, November 18.

Pietersen confirmed his departure through a social media post on Monday. He thanked Australia for hosting him and said he was looking forward to returning to the country.

“See ya, Aus! Thank you for the most wonderful time in your beautiful country! It’s been so good being here again, and I cannot wait to come back soon! I will say one thing — being back as a non-player is way easier than as a player. And on sandpaper – my view is — I don’t have a view! Time to get back to my day job — @kptheswitch and filming in India!” he wrote.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Pietersen is heading to Mumbai for a YouTube summit as part of his work as a content creator. His YouTube channel, ‘The Switch’, currently has around 829,000 followers.

The 46-year-old joined McCullum’s support staff during the summer as a specialist mentor. With Marcus Trescothick now working exclusively with England’s Test team, Pietersen has taken up a larger role in guiding the batting department of the white-ball sides.

He was part of England’s home white-ball series against Australia but did not travel with the team for last month’s tri-series in Pakistan. His role has always been on a part-time basis, with the former batter previously making it clear that he did not want to take up a full-time coaching position.

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson also revealed the message Pietersen gave the players before leaving the camp. Atkinson said the former captain stressed the importance of winning a series in Australia, something he described as one of the best achievements for an English cricketer.

England will now look to win the deciding ODI in Hobart without Pietersen’s support. The former batter is expected to rejoin the coaching group for England’s three-match ODI series against South Africa in January, which will form an important part of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.