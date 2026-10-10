Kevin Pietersen makes BIG prediction about Shai Hope for IPL 2027, says…

Former England star Kevin Pietersen makes a bold prediction about West Indies captain Shai Hope for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kevin Pietersen's big prediction on Shai Hope for IPL 2027

Shai Hope is currently leading the West Indies team on their white-ball tour of India. He has been in great form with the bat, scoring centuries in the second and third ODIs last week. He continued his good run in the T20I series, scoring a half-century in the first match in Lucknow on October 6. In the second T20I on Friday, October 9, Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls to help West Indies chase down the target of 250 runs in 18.3 overs, losing only four wickets.

Hope’s impressive batting performance earned him the Player of the Match award. His recent performances have also brought him into the spotlight as he continues to score runs against India.

Kevin Pietersen has been impressed by Shai Hope’s strong performances during the West Indies tour of India and has made a prediction about his IPL future.

The former England captain shared his views on X on Saturday. He said that if Hope enters the IPL 2027 mini-auction, which is expected to take place in December 2026, some franchises could show interest in signing the West Indies captain.

“If Shai Hope puts his name into mini IPL auction, there might be some paddles in the air from a few tables,” Pietersen tweeted.

If Shai Hope puts his name into mini IPL auction, there might be some paddles in the air from a few tables — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 10, 2026

Shai Hope joined an exclusive group of West Indies batters by scoring multiple centuries in T20Is on Friday. He has also played in the IPL, representing Delhi Capitals in nine matches during the 2024 season. During that time, he scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Hope had registered for last year’s IPL auction but failed to attract any bids. However, his recent performances could help him attract interest from teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2027 mini-auction.