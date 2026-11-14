Kieron Pollard returns to MI Emirates as wildcard signing for International League T20 season 5

Newly appointed Mumbai Indians head coach Kieron Pollard has been brought in as the wildcard signing by MI’s sister club, MI Emirates, in the upcoming season of the International League T20 at the United Arab Emirates. Pollard recently stepped down as MI London’s head coach earlier this month after being appointed for the role in the Indian Premier League.

Less than two months after Kieron Pollard’s appointment at the Mumbai Indians, the former all-rounder has penned a deal with MI Emirates, a franchise he has been associated with since ILT20’s inaugural season in 2023.

Pollard’s return adds plenty of experience and power to the MI Emirates squad. The all-rounder has been a key figure across the Mumbai Indians franchise network and has enjoyed considerable success in T20 cricket over the years.

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The 38-year-old has won 18 T20 titles, the most by any player in the format. His trophy cabinet includes five Indian Premier League titles with Mumbai Indians, two Champions League T20 trophies, two Major League Cricket titles with MI New York and the ILT20 title with MI Emirates in 2024.

Pollard was part of the MI Emirates side that won the second edition of the ILT20. His experience in the competition and familiarity with the franchise make him an important addition as the team looks to challenge for the title again.

The West Indian has also continued to play an active role in franchise cricket despite retiring from international cricket in 2022. He has represented several teams around the world and remains one of the most recognised names in T20 cricket.

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Pooran’s addition gives MI Emirates another experienced West Indies player in their batting line-up. The wicketkeeper-batter was also part of the franchise’s 2024 title-winning campaign. He has enjoyed success with MI New York as well, winning two Major League Cricket titles in 2023 and 2025.

The two players also shared success with Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League earlier in 2025.

MI Emirates will be hoping that Pollard and Pooran can bring their experience and match-winning ability to the side. The franchise has previously lifted the ILT20 trophy but will face competition from five other teams in the tournament.