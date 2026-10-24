Kieron Pollard sends strong message to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, ‘Put team above self’

Kieron Pollard, MI's new head coach, wants team-first approach for IPL 2027. Says he doesn't want yellows and reds at Wankhede, wants blue flags back.

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Kieron Pollard's first message as MI coach (Photo: Mumbai Indians/X)

Kieron Pollard has sent a clear message to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 season, stressing that the five-time champions must put the team ahead of individual interests if they want to return to winning ways. The newly appointed head coach has also called on players to give fans a reason to fill the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the franchise’s familiar blue colours.

Pollard takes charge after Mahela Jayawardene’s departure and will look to help Mumbai Indians recover from a difficult run in recent seasons. The franchise last won the IPL title in 2020 and has struggled to maintain the consistency that made it one of the tournament’s most successful teams.

Read more: Mumbai Indians bring in Steffan Jones as bowling consultant ahead of IPL 2027

Pollard wants MI to rediscover their identity

Pollard acknowledged that Mumbai Indians have not delivered the results their supporters expect. He believes the first step towards improvement is accepting the team’s recent shortcomings and working together to address them.

“We have not been as great as you (fans) want us to be and the first step to getting better is acknowledging,” Pollard said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media.

He also praised the loyalty of the team’s supporters, known as the Paltan, and expressed hope that the players could create fresh memories with the next generation of cricketers.

The former West Indies all-rounder has been associated with Mumbai Indians since 2010, when he joined the franchise as a player. He was part of all five of their IPL title-winning campaigns in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

‘Yellows and reds’ at Wankhede not what Pollard wants

Pollard’s message also focused on the atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium. He wants the home ground to be filled with Mumbai Indians supporters wearing blue rather than the colours associated with rival teams.

“When you walk into the Wankhede Stadium, you are not seeing the yellows and the reds and stuff like that. You want to see that blue flag flying, and you want to see that passion and spirit from the fans. And that can only come firstly from us,” he said.

Pollard believes the players must take responsibility for rebuilding that connection with supporters. In his view, strong performances and a united team effort are key to bringing the energy back to the stands.

Mumbai Indians look to bounce back in IPL 2027

The franchise finished tenth in the 2024 season and ninth in 2026, although it reached the playoffs in 2023 and 2025. Mumbai Indians have not lifted the trophy since their 2020 triumph in the UAE.

Pollard, who played 189 IPL matches for MI, scored 3,412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32 and took 69 wickets before retiring from the league ahead of the 2023 season. He then moved into a coaching role with the franchise.

Now leading the team from the dugout, Pollard wants Mumbai Indians to play with greater purpose and unity.

“We’re going to try our best now to ensure that we continue to play for that badge, put the team above self, and then ensure that when the opposition comes, it’s something that they remembered from the past,” he said.

His immediate task will be to help Mumbai Indians rebuild their confidence, restore their identity and give their supporters renewed belief ahead of IPL 2027.