Kieron Pollard set to replace Mahela Jayawardene as new Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

The former West Indies all-rounder was a key part of the Mumbai Indians side that won a record five Indian Premier League titles

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File photo of Kieron Pollard. (Photo: IANS)

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new head coach of five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for IPL 2027 in December. Pollard will replace long-time head coach Mahela Jayawardene who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

The Mumbai Indians confirmed this development on Saturday with an official statement released on their website. Co-owner Nita Ambani also expressed her pleasure to welcome Kieron Pollard as the next head coach, claiming that the former all-rounder is an integral part of the MI family.

Read more: Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth backs Chandrakant Pandit to take up Mumbai Indians head coach role

“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game,” Nita Ambani said in an official statement.

More to follow..