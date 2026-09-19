Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra dislocates shoulder while shooting promotional ad – Here’s what happened

Initial assessments have not shown any major damage to his shoulder but his participation in the series will depend on how things go during the rehabilitation

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New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 04, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has sustained a fringe injury while shooting a promotional advertisement recently and that has made him a major doubt for the Kiwis’ upcoming home T20I series against India next month.

The Blackcaps will host India for a full-fledged multi-format series, which will feature five T20Is and ODIs along with a two match Test matches as part of the ICC World Test Championships 2025-27 cycle. The series holds plenty of significance for both the teams in the build-up to the WTC finale and the ICC Cricket World Cup in the Africas next year.

Ahead of the all-important series, New Zealand dealt with a major blow after Rachin Ravindra dislocated his shoulder while attempting to take a diving catch while shooting a promotional ad. Initial assessments have not shown any major damage to his shoulder but his participation in the series will depend on how things go during the rehabilitation.

New Zealand’s performance manager Mike Sandle confirmed the development while exclusive speaking to Cricinfo.com. Sandle stated that the team management’s priority is to make sure Ravindra recovers well and returns to the field as soon as possible.

“We’re gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can,” Mike Sandle told Cricinfo.com.

Sandle also said that Ravindra’s injury during the commercial shoot was a freak accident but the activities were agreed in advance by all parties involved as it happens before every cricketing season.

“It was a bit of a freak accident, and we’ll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future. As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place,” Sandle added.

Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter claimed that the management does not want to rush Rachin Ravindra back into the team and that they want to give the all-rounder all the time he needs to recover.

“With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don’t want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to,” Rob Walter said.

“He’s in great hands in terms of his rehab and we look forward to welcoming him back soon,” Rob Walter concluded.

When will the India vs New Zealand series begin?

The India vs New Zealand series will kick-off with five T20Is, taking place on October 22, 24, 27, 30 and November 1 respectively. It will be followed by five ODIs and two Tests.