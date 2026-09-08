KL Rahul ends ‘trade rumours’ and talks of split with Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 season

Karnataka batter KL Rahul was retained for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 season.

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KL Rahul has been part of Delhi Capitals since IPL 2025. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Team India Test vice-captain KL Rahul was in the news once again with reported talks about his massive fight in the Delhi Capitals dressing room earlier this year in IPL 2026 season. According to various media reports, Rahul had reportedly had a huge fight with DC head coach Hemang Badani and was possibly on his way out of the franchise.

However, all these talks about Rahul being traded out of the club ahead of IPL 2027 have been put to rest with DC co-owner Parth Jindal coming out in support of the Karnataka batter. DC is jointly owned by GMR Group and JSW and both owners run the team in IPL for a couple of years each.

From IPL 2027 onwards, the DC men’s team will be run by Parth Jindal’s JSW Group while GMR take charge of the women’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). With Rishabh Pant making a surprise return to DC from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore, future of Rahul in the club had become murky.

But JSW owner Parth Jindal put all the rumours to rest with his post on social media platform ‘X’ about KL Rahul. “KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals – one of the nicest guys i know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,” Jindal wrote.

Responding to the post, Rahul wrote, “Thank you, can’t wait for the coming season.”

Thank you , can’t wait for the coming season . https://t.co/loH9FUXylq — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 7, 2026

Rahul had been retained for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026 after being bought in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 34-year-old batter had been the captain of Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants for a couple of seasons before joining DC.

He had also been captain of Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings in his IPL career. Rahul notched up 593 runs in 14 matches at an average of 45.61 with 1 hundred and 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 174.41 in IPL 2026.

But Delhi Capitals failed to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs once again under the captaincy of Axar Patel. DC finished in 6th place on the Points Table with 7 wins and 7 losses and 14 points in IPL 2026.

With Pant returning to the DC fold, Rahul is likely to focus as a specialist batter – possibly at the top of the order – after relinquishing his wicketkeeping duties. There were talks that Kolkata Knight Riders were interested in a trade of Rahul with DC to possibly appoint him as their next skipper by replacing Ajinkya Rahane in 2027 season.