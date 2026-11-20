KL Rahul joins elite list with Saeed Anwar and Sanath Jayasuriya, scores unbeaten fifty on Day 2 of 1st Test vs NZ, video goes viral

Indian opener KL Rahul went to stumps at 52 not out after Day 2 of 1st Test vs New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.

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KL Rahul en route to scoring a fifty on Day 2 of 1st Test vs New Zealand at Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Team India vice-captain KL Rahul provided the ideal start to his side as the visitors look to hunt down New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368 in the 1st Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Rahul, who put on 130 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls with 5 fours as Indians ended the second day on 159 for 1 in 39 overs.

With his 22nd Test fifty in his 71st match, Rahul entered an elite list of openers from Asia to score a fifty in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations. Rahul became the sixth Asian opener after legendary Saeed Anwar from Pakistan, Sri Lankan duo of Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu to achieve this feat.

WATCH KL Rahul score a fifty on Day 2 of 1st Test vs New Zealand HERE…

A first Test fifty against New Zealand for KL Rahul! Can he make this one count with a big hundred? Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/lZb9hhih8T — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

The other Asian openers to have fifty-plus scores across all SENA nations are Jayasuriya, Atapattu, former Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, former Pakistan batters Saeed Anwar and Imran Farhat.

With 13 fifty-plus scores as an opener, including six centuries, Rahul is only behind Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar (19 fifty-plus scores, including eight centuries) for most 50-plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA countries. As an opener in SENA, Rahul had tallied 1,856 runs in 27 Tests and 51 innings at an average of 37.87 before this Test.

KL Rahul eyes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli record

If Rahul manages to score a century on Day 3 at Welligton, he could join batting lgends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin as the 5th Indian batter to post a century in every SENA nation. The opening batter has seven SENA centuries, four in England, two in South Africa and one in Australia.

India went to stumps on second day at 159 for 1, with Devdutt Padikkal (16 not out) and KL Rahul (52 not out). Yashasvi Jasiwal smashes a blazing 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century on his maiden appearance in a Test on New Zealand soil.

India started the final session at 16 for 0, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at 11 and 5, respectively. In the 13th over, runs started to flow off Jaiswal’s blade as he slammed Henry for a couple of fours, while Rahul got a couple of fours in the next over against Jacob Duffy, bringing India to the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs.

In the 22nd over by Duffy, Jaiswal slammed three fours and reached his half-century in 66 balls, with eight fours. With a four off Nathan Smith, India crossed the 100-run mark in 23.4 overs. Matt Henry produced the breakthrough for the Kiwis as Jaiswal nicked the ball to Tom Blundell behind the stumps, with the pacer taking a successful review. India was 130 for 1 in 27.5 overs as Jaiswal went for 85, with 16 fours.

Devdutt Padikkal and KL carried the innings forward, with KL reaching his first-ever fifty against NZ in Tests. India reached their 150-run mark in the 37th over, with Rahul and Padikkal playing out the remainder of the session safely.

Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls (175 not out in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as the Black Caps posted 368 in their first innings.

Kiwis had started the second session at 317 for 6, with Nicholls (146 not out) and Nathan (13 not out), but were skittled out for 368, with Nicholls carrying the bat. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (4 for 92) and Akash Deep (3 for 53) were the pick of the bowlers, while Anshul Kamboj also got two wickets.