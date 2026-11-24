KL Rahul makes honest admission after historic Wellington century against New Zealand, says ‘I lost 10-15 Tests’

Star Indian player KL Rahul opens up on his struggles after smashing an impressive century against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/kl-rahul-makes-honest-admission-after-historic-wellington-century-against-new-zealand-says-i-lost-10-15-tests-8547523/ Copy

KL Rahul shares his struggle after a brilliant knock vs NZ in Wellington (Image - X)

KL Rahul has said he once found it hard to move between all three formats. Test cricket needs a very different skill set and way of thinking than short-form games. He said years of playing, and missed chances, helped him understand the longest format better and become a better batter.

Rahul made 136 against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. With that knock, he became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He also became only the second Asian opener, after Saeed Anwar, to do it.

The century against the Blackcaps made him the first Indian batter in 12 years to score a Test hundred in New Zealand. But the 34-year-old said there was a time when moving between formats was hard for him.

“There was a time in my career when I was playing all three format… I could not make that switch from trying to get bat on ball in T20 and ODI cricket to switching quickly in a week’s time to leaving balls and trying to play as late as I possibly can, which is the basics of Test batting,” said Rahul in a video posted on bcci.tv.

“So, it took me some time to realise that Test cricket requires a completely different skill set and a different way of thinking, a different way of prepping. And white-ball cricket requires a completely different way of doing things and not to get mixed up in that.

“Having that sort of clarity and understanding… it has come over time and over a lot of years of playing cricket and a lot of missed opportunities, which I realised, and now I’ve sort of gotten better at doing that,” KL Rahul added.

Rahul said patience and good prep matter a lot in Test cricket. He talked about his batting like his love for making the perfect cup of coffee.

“Patience and the preparation, you get one tiny thing wrong and the (coffee) cup is going to taste bad. I think it’s the same in Test cricket… one small mistake, one bad shot as a batter and your whole innings can mean nothing even if you’ve worked hard for three or four hours, battled through the new ball, seen through the tough sessions, and then one bad shot and you’ll probably come back scoring 36-37 and it’s considered a failure,” he said.

“So yeah, I think that way, just being really particular about how I go about things, like making my coffee, sort of reflects in my batting as well,” he added

Rahul said doing homework is a must at the top level, more so when playing in hard conditions in countries like New Zealand, Australia and England.

“I think the most basic thing for an athlete at this level is to do your homework. Step one for me is doing homework before playing any series, just understanding what will be required, what are the conditions like, what are the things that can go against me and how do I counter those things and the challenges and all of that.

“I start prepping in my mind five or six months in advance. I did it before New Zealand… the same with England and Australia as well. From there, you go on to trying to practice in a way that can help you succeed in those conditions.

“So, for me to be consistent and perform in different positions, what I’ve learned and what I’ve figured is I need to be very thorough with my mental side of the game,” he added.