KL Rahul reveals what changed after tough phase of his career, says ‘Technique was never an issue’

KL Rahul explains how changing his batting approach helped him overcome a difficult phase, as the India batter reflects on his 136-run Test century against New Zealand.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/kl-rahul-reveals-what-changed-after-tough-phase-of-his-career-says-technique-was-never-an-issue-8546841/ Copy

KL Rahul celebrates his 13th Test century during India's first Test against New Zealand. (Photo: BCCI)

KL Rahul believes that improving his batting technique was never the answer to his struggles during a difficult period in his career. Instead, the India batter feels that learning when to leave deliveries and avoiding unnecessary shots have played a major role in his recent success.

Rahul demonstrated that approach with a superb 136-run knock against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington. His innings came off 290 deliveries and helped India reach 486/4 on Day 3, giving them a valuable 118-run lead. The century was also his 13th in Test cricket and completed his collection of hundreds in all four SENA countries.

The right-handed batter has often been moved around the batting order during his international career. However, he believes that one habit developed during his time in the middle order needed to change.

KL Rahul Explains How He Changed His Batting Approach

Speaking after the third day’s play, Rahul explained that he had become too focused on making contact with almost every delivery during his 15-month stint in the middle order. He realised that playing fewer balls with his bat could be more effective, particularly in conditions where the ball moves around.

“Technique was never an issue,” Rahul said during the post-day press conference.

“During those 15 months in the middle order, I developed a habit of putting bat on ball. In seaming conditions, having less contact between bat and ball could be the best approach.”

Rahul also spoke about the importance of his preparation ahead of the New Zealand challenge. Although he did not score many runs during his India A outings, he used the time to work on his batting and understand the conditions.

“It feels awesome to achieve something like that. I have been here for a good three weeks and didn’t get a lot of runs for India A, but spent a lot of time in the nets to understand how to score runs. I had clear plans,” he said.

“When you work hard, it translates into performance,” he added.

KL Rahul Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal After Opening Partnership

Rahul admitted that playing his first Test in New Zealand was a good opportunity to challenge himself against a quality bowling attack. He also revealed that he had studied videos of batters who had previously scored runs in the country.

The India batter also credited his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal for their 130-run stand. It was India’s first century opening partnership in New Zealand in 32 years.

“Jaiswal is a very hard-working cricketer. He trains very hard to be the ultra-aggressive batter that he has become. It doesn’t happen by chance,” Rahul said.

“We get along well off the field, and that reflects in our on-field performance,” he added.

Rahul also pointed out that India’s decision to bowl well in the opening session and restrict New Zealand to 368 had proved important. He said the Wellington pitch was beginning to show signs of wear, with the ball keeping low and rough patches developing.