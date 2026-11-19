Kuldeep Yadav has been unlucky in international cricket, says Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan | EXCLUSIVE

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has played in only 19 Tests for the country since making his Test debut nine years back against Australia. Former all-rounder Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan feels sending back Kuldeep before Tests was justified.

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Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the squad just days before 1st Test vs New Zealand. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Team India were on the ascendancy on the opening day of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington but let their advantage slip away after reducing the home team to 70 for 5 in the first couple of sessions. Shubman Gill’s team sorely missed the services of quality spinner and maybe even the likes of Kuldeep Yadav.

The Lucknow Super Giants chinaman bowler had initially been selected in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand but was replaced by Gurnoor Brar just days before the first game in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav has flown back to India after playing in only the 4th ODI against Black Caps last week where he went wicket-less.

Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan feels that Kuldeep Yadav has been unlucky in his international career but back the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors to send back the Uttar Pradesh wrist spinner before the Test series in a exclusive interview with India.com website.

“I think Kuldeep Yadav has been unlucky. It’s not easy being Kuldeep Yadav because I still remember a few years back, he won a test match in Bangladesh and next match he was dropped. A lot of times, he’s got stuck because of the combination. You had (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja doing the job and they won test matches for India, left, right, and center. Even after that, it’s always been condition-based,” Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan told India.com in an exclusive interview.

Since making his debut with Team India nine years back in 2017, Kuldeep Yadav has only turned out in 19 Tests in which he has claimed 80 wickets at an average of 23.36. Indians bowlers missed a quality spinner in their ranks on day 1 of 1st Test as a 173-run unbeaten partnership for the sixth wickets between centurion Henry Nicholls (113 batting) and Glenn Phillips (94 batting) helped the Black Caps go to stumps at 243 for 5 in 82 overs.

Announcement Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL. Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/1jIKnYTSF5 #TATAIPL | @RishabhPant17 | @imkuldeep18 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan, who holds the record for highest-score by a No. 11 batter in Ranji Trophy history after hitting 115 for Tamil Nadu against Delhi, felt the BCCI selectors made the right call in sending back Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the Tests.

“Kuldeep could have played number of white ball games, maybe a couple of more opportunities would have been great because he’s the kind of person who can really change the momentum of the game, especially in the middle over, but that didn’t happen. But I think with regard to red ball cricket, they had done the right thing because Kuldeep definitely won’t have played the two Tests.

“You are going to go in with four fast bowlers and the spinner has got to be an all-rounder. They are either going in with Jadeja or Washington Sundar. So Kuldeep would not have played and I think they’ve done the right thing by sending him. He’ll play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Sivaramakrishnan felt.

‘Team India prefers finger spinners, Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t done anything wrong’

The current Team India side in Tests under captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a preference for finger spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar which hasn’t done any favours to Kuldeep Yadav.

“They have preferred to go for finger spinners, so he’s not done anything wrong. We just hope that he doesn’t lose too much of confidence but I think Kuldeep is a fighter. He also realizes that when he gets an opportunity, he will perform and will realize that he can control things which are in his hands. I think it will be tough on him, but he’s seen it for quite some time, he will come back strongly,” Sivaramakrishnan felt.

The 44-year-old former India all-rounder, who scored 2486 runs and claimed 91 wickets in his 55-match career in first-class cricket and also turned out for MS Dhoni’s CSK in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, feels spinners have a different role to play in New Zealand.

“I won’t say spinners can’t play a role but their role will be a little different. You won’t see a spinner getting a 5 or 6 or 7-wicket haul in a place like New Zealand. Your role completely changes. It’s going to be four fast bowlers doing the bulk of the bowling and when the spinner comes in, he wants to maintain the pressure. He doesn’t want to give too many runs and he can pick a wicket or two, I think that’s a great bonus.

“Spinners will have to do a lot of bowling especially in the second innings. If it’s going to be overcast, the ball’s going to move around a lot and you will keep rotating the four pacer bowlers for the first 50 or 60 overs and then spinners may come. I think they will have a bigger role to play in the second innings. But even first innings, you’ve seen people like Nathan Lyon or even Ashwin doing it in SENA countries, bowling longer spells. Jadeja has done it very well too,” Sivaramakrishnan felt.

(Watch India Tour of New Zealand 2026 – New Zealand vs. India – 1st Test Day 1 on Thursday, 19th November from 3:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD & Sony LIV)