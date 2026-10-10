Kuldeep Yadav is all set to achieve THIS huge record vs WI in 3rd T20I

Star Indian player Kuldeep Yadav is all set to achieve a huge record in the third T20I match against West Indies. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kuldeep Yadav is all set to achieve huge milestone vs WI

The Men in Blue suffered a massive defeat against West Indies in the second match of the T20I series. Shai Hope’s incredible performance powered his side to win this match by a big margin of six wickets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Several players, like Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, delivered an exceptional performance for their side in the second clash of the series. They played a major role in completing the target of 250 runs in just 18.3 overs.

Read more: West Indies achieves massive record after win over India in second T20I

The next match of the series will be played on Sunday (October 11) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. This match is going be interesting as both sides will try to win this match to make the T20I series more interesting.

However, star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Kuldeep Yadav has the chance to create history for India in the third T20I clash. Kuldeep Yadav has the chance to become the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in the 20-over format of the game.

Currently, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 98 wickets in56 T20I matches. In the next match, he will have the chance to make it a 100-wicket achievement as he made his T20I debut against West Indies. He is India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format of the game.

These bowlers have taken most wickets Arshdeep Singh has taken 141 wickets in 96 matches since 2022-2026. Jasprit Bumrah is second with 126 wickets in 100 games. Hardik Pandya has scalped 114 wickets in 138 matches and Axar Patel has 111 wickets in 109 matches. Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 98 wickets in 56 games. He has taken two five-wicket hauls and his best bowling figures are 5 for 17.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 96 wickets in 80 matches with best figures of 6/25. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 90 wickets in 87 matches and has recorded two five-wicket hauls. Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up 75 wickets in 49 matches, including two five-wicket hauls. Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches, while Ravi Bishnoi has claimed 71 wickets in 54 matches.

Bumrah’s economy rate of 6.52 is the lowest of these bowlers, while Ashwin’s economy rate is 6.90 and Bhuvneshwar’s is 6.96. Arshdeep has an economy rate of 8.54 while Hardik has an economy of 8.34. These numbers show the performances of India’s leading bowlers in T20 internationals.