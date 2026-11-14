Kuldeep Yadav’s trade could be one of the smartest moves of IPL 2027 season, say star India cricketers

Former Indian cricketers believe Kuldeep Yadav's trade could be one of the smartest moves of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2027) for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/kuldeep-yadavs-trade-could-be-one-of-the-smartest-moves-of-ipl-2027-season-say-star-india-cricketers-8544820/ Copy

Star Indian cricketers feel Kuldeep Yadav's trade could be one of the smartest moves of IPL 2027 (Image - X)

After Rishabh Pant’s trade, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be looking for their new captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The franchise is still looking for their first title throughout the tournament.

However, ahead of the player retention list. Former Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund and Aakash Chopra shared their views on LSG’s captaincy options. Meanwhile, they also opened up about the new trade star Kuldeep Yadav can help the franchise.

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the hunt for a captain. Now it depends on their team management about what they prefer, whether they prefer to appoint a captain from a player in their squad or whether they choose someone from the mini auction. The strongest option within the squad is Aiden Markram. He leads their SA20 side, Durban’s Super Giants, which makes his case for leading LSG quite strong.”

“Then Nicholas Pooran is an option too, because he captains MI New York and the Trinbago Knight Riders as well, so he’s a good option too. So they have good options in their squad, but the trade window could change things. If LSG find a senior Indian player who can lead the side, they might look at that option instead. An Indian captain is always easier to manage in the IPL because they understand the local players and the pressure that comes with the role. So, while Markram and Pooran are strong candidates, LSG should keep their options open going into the auction.”

They shared their thoughts on how Kuldeep Yadav’s signing makes the team stronger. “Kuldeep Yadav is a phenomenal signing for Lucknow Super Giants. He is a genuine wicket-taking spinner, and in T20 cricket, that is worth its weight in gold. He does not just keep the runs down, he looks for wickets in the middle overs, and that changes the game for a captain. At the Ekana Stadium, where the pitch offers help to spinners, he will be even more dangerous.”

“His partnership with Digvesh Rathi could be one of the most exciting spin pairings in the IPL. Both of them are attacking bowlers who are not afraid to toss the ball up and invite the batters to go after them, because they know their variations can get them out. When you have two spinners asking different questions, it becomes very hard for the opposition to settle. If they build a strong understanding, LSG will have a spin attack that can win them games on its own and for me, this trade could be one of the smartest moves of the season.”

Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund opened up on the middle-order problems of LSG. “They will have to work hard in the auction because a lot of teams haven’t finalised their retention list yet, and if some big Indian player gets released and he turns out to be a middle-order batter, then they will go all out for that particular player. But if they don’t find an Indian option, then I feel they should go after an overseas option.”