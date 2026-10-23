Kumar Kushagra called up as cover for Ishan Kishan, who is ruled out of 2nd T20I vs NZ

Big jolt for India as Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I match of the series. Kumar Kushagra names as his cover. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ishan Kishan ruled out of 2nd T20I, Kumar Kushagra named cover (Image - X)

Big jolt for the Indian team ahead of the second match of the T20I series against New Zealand, which will be played at the Hangley Oval, Christchurch.

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I match of the series. The men’s selection committee has named Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I.

Kumar Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch, will be seen joining the Indian squad for the second T20I clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress.

: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/QbZpuVh1hQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2026

India’s updated squad for 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra [WK].

Kumar Kushagra is a right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. He plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand and in the IPL for Gujarat Titans (GT). After performing well in domestic cricket and the IPL, he finally got a chance to join the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Kumar Kushagra was born on 23rd October, 2004. He has played 38 first class games and scored 2,507 runs at a better than 42 average. He is known for scoring important runs while batting in the middle order.

Kushagra came into the spotlight in 2022 when he scored 266 runs against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy match. At just 17 years old he became the youngest player to score 250 runs in first-class cricket. In 2023 he also scored 227 runs at an average of 56.75 while batting at No. 7.

After his good performances in domestic cricket, he was picked by Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL auction for Rs 7.2 crore. However, he could not do well for the team and scored only three runs in four matches. Delhi Capitals later released him.

Gujarat Titans signed him for Rs 65 lakh before the next season. The team kept him for the 2026 IPL season. He made his debut for Gujarat Titans on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.