Kumar Kushagra’s father reveals how he trained his son for India call-up

Kumar Kushagra's father shares how he trained his sone from the age of six and helped him earn his maiden India call-up for the New Zealand ODI series.

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Kumar Kushagra's journey to India call-up (Image - X)

Shashikant Kumar Kushagra does not remember his son, Kumar Kushagra, showing much interest in cricket. Shashikant, who works as a GST officer in Jamshedpur, decided to introduce his son to the game. He did not do this to fulfil his own dream or because he saw special talent in his son. Instead, he was inspired by how cricket changed MS Dhoni’s life 15 years ago.

“If you see the world, everything is in cricket — fame, name, good lifestyle. Everything you could ask for is there in cricket. So, I thought we must create some new things in life,” Shashikant tells The Indian Express.

When Kumar Kushagra was just six years old, his father, Shashikant, started teaching him cricket. Even though the family was well-off, he did not send Kumar to a cricket academy. Instead, he decided to train his son himself, despite having no experience in the game.

Shashikant wanted his son to play for India one day. After 15 years of hard work, his dream is now closer to coming true. Kumar has received his first call-up to the Indian team and has been named in the ODI squad for the last two matches of the upcoming New Zealand series. “It is a puzzle for me all these years,” Shashikant says.

“Kumar had no interest in cricket. But I made him play. At times while growing up, he wouldn’t even listen, but I would force him, saying, ‘You have to play by any means’. That’s how he used to bat. I never played cricket in my life. I hadn’t even touched a bat, nor touched a ball. But my intention was that we have to do such a thing in the world where people would look at us. Even if he wasn’t interested, we still wanted to make him a cricketer and I knew how to make him one,” he added.

Before teaching Kumar cricket, Shashikant first learned the game himself. He read cricket books by Bob Woolmer and Don Bradman to understand batting better. He wrote down different shots in simple words so that he and his son could understand and practice them easily.

“I never sent him to any academy, because it just takes a lot of time away from you. We thought that since we have to make him succeed very quickly, we ourselves read all the books. I read all the big cricketers’ books, also those of Bob Woolmer and also whatever other books there were. We extracted points and worked out every shot, how this shot happens, how that shot happens. When it came to pull shot, we would write down the different ways to play it and similarly for the drives.”