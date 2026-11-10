Kyle Jamieson opens up on New Zealand’s bowling problems against India, says ‘It’s frustrating’

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson highlighted the problems faced by the Blackcaps in the ongoing ODI series against India. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Kyle Jamieson opens up on New Zealand's bowling problems (Image - BLACKCAPS)

The Indian team is taking on New Zealand in the ongoing tour. The T20I series between both teams has been completed. In the ODI series, the visitors succeeded in dominating the Blackcaps to seal the series after the third game was called off due to rain.

However, star New Zealand pacer, who is known for his impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Kyle Jamieson opened up about their players’ injuries, where he said the injuries had played a spoiler for their side in the ongoing ODI series. Jamieson said the team has been frustrated because it has not been able to play with the same group of bowlers regularly.

New Zealand lost the five-match T20I series 2-3 and are 0-2 behind in the five-match ODI series. The third ODI was stopped due to rain. Senior fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have also missed the series due to injuries. Blair Tickner got injured during the second ODI, which has added to New Zealand’s problems.

Jamieson said the bowlers have struggled because New Zealand keeps changing its bowling team. “It’s a wee bit of frustration, right? You’re trying to always put a similar attack out and you sort of can build that camaraderie and build that cohesion. We haven’t had the reps (repetitions) that we’d like. But hopefully over the next couple of weeks we’ll sort of all come out here together and get a good run of cricket together.”

Henry and Ferguson’s absence have made things harder for New Zealand. Both are senior fast bowlers. Tickner’s injury has added to their problems.

New Zealand have also struggled because they have had to change their bowlers often. Indian batters have used this chance to score runs.

Jamieson, however, has bowled well in the series. He troubled Indian batters with his pace and bounce in Wellington. He took three wickets in the match, which was affected by rain.

“Just trying to manage a little bit of the weather stuff. Trying to get it right on what conditions are going to look like and just trying to put them (opposition) under a little bit of pressure,” he said.

Jamieson was happy with the pitches as they helped the bowlers. He said it is harder for bowlers when batters score runs easily. “No, I love it. I’m so used to like these wickets that are, you know, if you go under tens, you’re having a good day. So it’s nice to have a little bit in your favour. You can kind of just try and land on a spot and hope you get a little bit of assistance. So, it’s nice to have a little bit more in our favour. And long may that continue,” he said.