Lakshya Raichandani’s 93 sets up India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final, revenge on the cards

Lakshya Raichandani's 93 and half-centuries from Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth helped India U19 beat Afghanistan by eight wickets and set up an Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

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Lakshya Raichandani's 93 sets up India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final (Photo: AsianCricketCouncil)

India Under-19 produced a dominant performance to seal their place in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final with an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second semi-final in Al Amerat on Thursday. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led from the front with a superb 93, while Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth also scored half-centuries to complete a comfortable chase.

India chased 228 with 79 balls to spare against Afghanistan, losing 8 wickets in 36.5 overs. The victory has also set up a much-awaited title clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, November 14.

Lakshya Raichandani Leads India’s Dominant Chase

Chasing 228, India got off to a good start with Raichandani and Sehwag putting together 117 runs for the first wicket. The Indian skipper attacked the Afghan bowlers with confidence, picking gaps at will and playing some impressive shots through the off-side.

Sehwag gave good support at the other end and scored his half-century before being dismissed for 51 off 57 balls. His innings gave India a solid platform in the chase.

Raichandani continued to take charge of the innings and looked on track for a well-deserved century. But he was out for 93 from 90 deliveries, seven runs short of his three-figure mark.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani is the Player of the Match for his 93(90) in the chase India U19 enter the Final with a convincing 8️⃣-wicket victory Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mssnDLDhTk #MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/beI3GFvtE8 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2026

Vineeth then took charge alongside the remaining batters. He remained unbeaten on 57 off 62 balls and finished the chase in style with a six off Noor Ali Niazi. India reached 230/2 in 36.5 overs to seal their place in the final.

Ishan Sood, Aryan Savsani Restrict Afghanistan

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They looked set for a strong total after reaching 143/3 in the 36th over, but India’s bowlers turned the game around with timely wickets.

Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi made 51 runs apiece. Captain Sohail Khan remained unbeaten on 36 off 44 deliveries. Afghanistan, however, lost wickets quickly toward the end and ended up with 227/8 in their 50 overs.

Aryan Savsani was instrumental in breaking the momentum of Afghanistan as he picked up two wickets in an over to get rid of Amir Hamza and Tahir Sarwary. He finished with figures of 2/29.

Ishan Sood was India’s leading wicket-taker with 3/43, while the other bowlers kept the pressure on and prevented Afghanistan from reaching a bigger total.

India Get Chance To Settle Pakistan Defeat

The final will give India an opportunity to take revenge for their group-stage defeat against Pakistan. Pakistan had beaten India by three wickets earlier in the tournament, with Hamza Zahoor scoring an unbeaten century.

Pakistan secured their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final. Rizwanullah starred with the ball, taking five wickets for 30 runs.

India will now look to put their earlier defeat behind them and finish the tournament with the trophy when the two teams meet on Saturday.