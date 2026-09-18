Legends Rahul Dravid and Virendra Sehwag’s sons Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag shine for India U19 against Australia

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag impressed for India U19 against Australia U19, with both youngsters delivering strong performances in Rajkot.

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Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag were in action for India U19 against Australia U19 in Rajkot.

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of two Indian cricket legends, were in action for India Under-19 against Australia Under-19 on Friday. Both youngsters delivered solid performances in the first unofficial ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India U19 posted 182 for 6 in a rain-hit match.

Anvay Dravid, the 17-year-old son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, walked out to bat at number six. The wicketkeeper-batter played a quickfire innings of 38 runs off just 18 balls. He struck two fours and three sixes and scored at a strike rate of 211.11.

Anvay shared a useful 69-run partnership with Yashbardhan Chauhan for the fourth wicket. His aggressive batting helped India U19 reach a competitive total despite the rain interruption.

This was not Anvay’s first appearance for India U19. He had earlier played two Youth ODIs against Sri Lanka in July 2026, where he scored 14 and a fine 87 off 67 balls.

Aaryavir Sehwag makes promising debut

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, made his India U19 debut in this match. The top-order batter opened the innings and scored 28 runs off 26 balls. He hit five fours during his stay at the crease.

Aaryavir added 45 runs for the first wicket with captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, who made 15 off 15 balls. It was a confident start for the young opener on his debut.

Aaryavir’s domestic form

Before this match, Aaryavir had been playing in the Delhi Premier League. In the 2026 season, he represented West Delhi Lions and scored 24 runs in two matches. In the previous year, he had played for Central Delhi Kings and made 23 runs in two games.

His younger brother Vedant Sehwag is also a cricketer and was picked by Central Delhi Kings for the 2026 DPL, though he is yet to make his debut.

Both Anvay and Aaryavir showed good intent and skill in the series opener. Their performances will give them confidence as India U19 continue the series against Australia. The second Youth ODI is scheduled for September 21 in Rajkot.

However, the two countries have started the ODI series first, followed by multi-day matches. Lakshya Raichandani has been appointed captain for the three ODIs, and Yashvardhan Chauhan for the multi-day series.

ODI Squad: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashvardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aryaveer Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinod, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata and Kavya Patel.

Multi-Day Squad: Yashvardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayan Akram, Pranav Raghavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva and Aryan Yadav.

All three ODIs and the first multi-day match are in Rajkot, while the second multi-day match will be held at the B Ground in Ahmedabad.

Full series schedule