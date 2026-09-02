Litton Das to lead Bangladesh’s 15-member squad at the Asian Games 2026 as THIS star makes surprise return

Bangladesh have announced their 15-member squad for the 2026 Asian Games, with Litton Das named captain and Najmul Hossain Shanto returning to the team.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/litton-das-to-lead-bangladeshs-15-member-squad-at-the-asian-games-2026-as-najmul-hossain-shanto-makes-surprise-return-8515578/ Copy

Litton Das to lead Bangladesh at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

Bangladesh have announced their 15-member men’s squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with Litton Das set to lead the team in the continental competition.

The Asian Games cricket tournament will begin on September 17, with Bangladesh looking to improve on their performance from the previous edition. The Tigers won a bronze medal at the last Asian Games and will now aim to go one step further in Japan.

Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in Japan

Litton Das will captain the Bangladesh side at the Asian Games. The squad also includes several experienced players, with Najmul Hossain Shanto returning to the team.

Both Litton and Shanto were part of Bangladesh’s recent international setup but were not included in the squad that faced Zimbabwe in July. Their return adds valuable experience to a team hoping to challenge some of Asia’s strongest cricketing nations.

Bangladesh’s 15-Member Asian Games Squad

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

Also Read: Sri Lanka’s loss is India’s gain as ICC awards country the first-ever…

Bangladesh eye improved finish in Japan

Bangladesh will enter the tournament with the experience of winning a medal at the previous Asian Games. They finished third in the competition, behind Sri Lanka and India.

India won the gold medal in the previous edition, while Sri Lanka took silver. Bangladesh will now look to improve on their result and compete for a place at the top of the podium in Japan.

The team will face strong competition, with several major cricket-playing nations also taking part in the men’s event.

Six teams secure automatic qualification

Bangladesh have secured automatic qualification for the 2026 Asian Games along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The hosts, Japan, have also received direct entry into the competition.

With several of Asia’s top teams involved, the tournament is expected to provide Bangladesh with a strong test ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

Bangladesh target gold medal in Asian Games

Bangladesh will be hoping their experienced squad can help them make a bigger impact in Japan after settling for bronze in the previous edition.

With Litton Das leading the side and senior players such as Najmul Hossain Shanto returning, Bangladesh will aim to turn their previous podium finish into a serious push for the gold medal.