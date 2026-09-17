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Live Score India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make home debut tonight

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Indians will look to complete a second-successive series whitewash when they face the Afghans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

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Team India will take on Afghanistan in 3rd T20 in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: AI)

IND vs AFG 2026 3rd T20 Live: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will look to continue their winning run in the T20 format of the game and complete a series whitewash when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The ‘visitors’ won the first two matches with ease, posting seven-wicket wins in both the ties.

With the series done and dusted, it will be interesting to see if the Indian side will experiment with their playing 11 ahead of their departure for Japan for the Asian Games 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could return to the playing 11 for the inconsequential third match and if he does play the game he will become youngest-ever to play a T20I match in India.

India have never lost a T20I match to Afghanistan in their history, posting 10 wins in 11 matches so far and they will look to keep up this unbeaten record. A win on Thursday will ensure the T20 World Cup 2026 winners will seal back-to-back series whitewash after their triumph in Zimbabwe in July.

Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look for a much better display with the bat to post a fighting total to challenge the Indians and push for their maiden win against them.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates HERE –