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JPN W vs IND W Asian Games Women’s 2026 Live: Will Harmanpreet Kaur’s side be able to shine in the quarters

Here are the live updates for the quarterfinals clash of the Asian Games Women's 2026 as Team India is taking on Japan at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

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IND W vs JPN W Asian Games Women's 2026 Live

JPN W vs IND W Live: Team India is ready to play their quarterfinal clash of the Asian Games Women’s 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan. Where they will face the home team Japan.

Both teams are looking for a victory in this match as it will help them to reach a good milestone and reach little closer to the gold medal which every side is aiming for in this historic event.

The Indian side is coming up with great momentum in this match as they showcased a brilliant performance while playing in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, where they defeated a bunch of teams in the league stage matches, which helped them to deliver their brilliance throughout the tournament.

In the finals, they faced Sri Lanka, where their key players, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning performance in the match, which helped the Women in Blue to defeat Sri Lanka by a big margin of 72 runs and seal the title of the Women’s Asia Cup.

Well, speaking about this clash. It’s high time to see what could be their preferred players and predicted playing XI for this highly-intense match between India and Japan in the Asian Games Women’s 2026 quarterfinals.

JPN W vs IND W: Predicted Playing 11s:

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Japan Women:

Mai Yanagida (C), Ahilya Chandel, Meg Ogawa, Hinase Goto, Ayumi Fujikawa, Nonoha Yasumoto, Elena Kusuda Nairn, Akari Nishimura Kano (WK), Seika

India vs Japan Asian Games Women’s 2026 quarterfinal LIVE updates HERE –