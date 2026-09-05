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India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Fatima Sana in high-voltage clash

Here are all the live updates for the important clash as Team India is taking on Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Scroll down to see all the updates.

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Ind W vs Pak W Women's Asia Cup 2026 live

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live: One of the most important matches will be played in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Team India Women’s is ready to face their arch-rivals Pakistan. Whoever wins the match gets a major advantage in the tournament.

This highly-intense match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur has played two matches in the tournament. They performed brilliantly in their matches and won them by a big margin. In their last matches, star batter Smriti Mandhana showcased an impressive batting performance against Hong Kong and achieved many milestones. She scored 124 runs off 64 balls. In her knock, she smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes and helped her side to win the match by 137 runs.

Speaking about their rivals, Pakistan’s performances in the Women’s Asia Cup. They played their last match against Thailand. Pakistan’s star batter, Muneeba Ali, showed a classic performance for her side as she played a heroic innings of 54 runs off 52 balls. In her knock, she smashed four boundaries at a strike rate of 103. Pakistan’s brilliant performance helped them to bag the victory by 35 runs.

India vs Pakistan, ACC Women’s Asia Cup T20 2026: Predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (capt), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal