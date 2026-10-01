LIVE

Live Updates ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement: Marquee event returns to South Africa after 24 years

The full schedule of upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia is set to be announced by ICC on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/live-updates-icc-men-odi-world-cup-2027-india-schedule-announcement-1-october-groups-matches-dates-venue-stadiums-in-south-africa-zimbabwe-namibia-8531963/ Copy

ODI World Cup 2027 full schedule is set to be announced on Thursday. (Image: AI)

ODI World Cup 2027: The countdown to the next ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2027 has well and truly begun with the marquee event set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in exactly a year’s time. South Africa and Zimbabwe will get to host the World Cup after more than 24 years – the last one in the country was won by Ricky Ponting’s Australia in 2003.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are now set to announce the full schedule of the ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2027 in a grand event at Cape Town on Thursday night.

India will have fond memories of the 2003 World Cup as Sourav Ganguly’s side had a remarkable run through to final before falling to Ricky Ponting’s brilliance in the final at Johannesburg. Shubman Gill and Team India will like to erase the memories of 2023 ODI World Cup final when they were humbled by Pat Cummins-led Australia at home.

The ODI World Cup 2027 is set to get underway on October 2, 2027 – on Gandhi Jayanti – as Mahatma Gandhi shares a special bond with both India and South Africa. The final is expected to take place on November 21, 2027.

Indian fans will be eager to find out about the their team’s group an more interestingly if arch-rivals Pakistan will once again be part of the same group next year. It will be interesting to see where ICC will schedule the marquee clash between India and Pakistan next year.

Check all LIVE updates from ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement HERE –