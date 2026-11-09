Luke Ronchi impressed with India’s young pace attack after New Zealand’s batting struggles

Luke Ronchi applauded India's young pace attack for their remarkable bowling performance against New Zealand in the ongoing tour.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/luke-ronchi-impressed-with-indias-young-pace-attack-after-new-zealands-batting-struggles-8543443/ Copy

Luke Ronchi praised Indian bowlers for their impressive performance vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi has praised India’s fast bowlers for their performances in the first two ODIs. He said that the Indian pacers have made things difficult for New Zealand batters. The hosts were bowled out for 185 runs in the first ODI and managed only 134 runs in the second match.

India’s four fast bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, have taken 17 of the 20 New Zealand wickets in the first two matches. Their strong bowling has put the home team under pressure in both games.

“Yeah, they’ve been really good. They’re asking questions of batters and it’ll be quite cool for them. They’re going into games where the ball isn’t flying around, the ball is actually assisting them and then they’ll be happy with that,” the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

Ronchi was also happy with the way India’s young fast bowlers changed their bowling according to the pitch. He said that they had earlier bowled on flat pitches in India but quickly adjusted to the pitches in New Zealand. He also said that finding the right line and length on different pitches is not always easy.

“They are so used to bowling on flat wickets, it’s realising what is the right length, what’s the right line, the ball is swinging a bit (and) how do we bowl the way we want to bowl to make it hard for the batters.

“They’ve done that really well and they’ve challenged our batters and taken wickets early and made different impacts in different games, so it’s exciting to see when you see younger guys come into the game and perform and try and push their case to be playing more and more and more,” Ronchi said.

Ronchi said that the pitches in the ODI series have helped fast bowlers. He added that playing on these pitches will help both teams prepare for the two-Test series, which will begin on November 19.

“Technically, yeah, they will (prepare better) because that’s traditionally what we have here for Test cricket, it’s a lot greener surfaces,” Ronchi told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

“In reality, that Wellington surface was more of a Test type of surface, so it’s grasping hold of that and realising that, and it will help both teams.”

“At the moment, it’s quite cool; the bowlers have actually got the upper hand, so there’s nothing wrong with that. Traditionally, you go around the world, especially in India if teams don’t make 400 you’re in trouble, so it’s just ridiculous.

“The bowlers have an opportunity to get some (helpful) conditions but you still have to bowl well on it. Both teams have been doing that, that’s a cool thing to see.”