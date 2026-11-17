MS Dhoni set for new chapter in IPL 2027, gears up to take over as CSK team mentor

MS Dhoni will go down as one of the most successful captains that the Indian Premier League has seen

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File photo of MS Dhoni. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League winning captain and the most successful Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will no longer feature for the Yellow army as a player. He has taken a new role of team mentor of the South Indian franchise ahead of the 2027 IPL mini-auction next month.

This is well and truly the end of an era and a chapter that IPL fans will never forget. After countless match winning moments, power packed sixes, numerous final appearances and most importantly, record breaking five Premier League titles, MS Dhoni will leave the cash-rich league as a living legend.

It will surely be a tough moment for CSK fans, who somehow knew that this day was bound to come sooner or later. The Yellow army had experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows with MS Dhoni in charge, and though Dhoni will be seen in dugout, fans will no longer be able to see his trademark shots and command his players on the field.

However, with MS Dhoni assuming the role of team mentor now, fans will still get to see the former wicket-keeper batter injecting his inputs during CSK matches next season.

The franchise took to their social media handles to confirm this development with an emotional caption. CSK tagged him as a once-in-a-lifetime player and claimed that Dhoni, who has been a part of CSK since 2008, will continue to guide the next generation of players in order to bring more success at Anbuden.

Once in a lifetime player

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings! Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home,” CSK wrote.

Franchise owners, N Srinivasan and Rupa Gurunath and Managing Director KS Viswanathan also expressed themselves and one thing that was common in all of their statements was the respect for MS Dhoni.

“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK… It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is,” N Srinivasan said.

“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition,” Rupa Gurunath said.

“While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come,” KS Viswanathan added.

MS Dhoni’s stats

MS Dhoni leaves the IPL circuit as the most successful captain alongside Rohit Sharma for winning five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. His best season individually came in the 2018 season when he scored 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and strike rate of 150.66.

Dhoni is the first cricketer to have featured in 250 IPL matches and he is overall third in the list of most matches played in the cash-rich league. The 45-year-old leaves IPL after scoring 5439 runs from 278 appearances. He smashed 24 half-centuries at a strike rate of over 130.