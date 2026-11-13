Matt Henry condemns India to second-biggest loss in ODI history, NZ pacer bags six-wicket haul, video viral

Matt Henry claimed 6 for 27 with the ball as New Zealand hammered India by 244 runs in the 4th ODI match at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed six wickets in 4th ODI match vs India on Friday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry made a sensational comeback into international cricket, claiming career-best figures of 6 for 27 to bundle out Team India for just 89 as the visitors lost the 4th ODI by a massive 244-run margin at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Chasing a huge score of 334 to win, Indians were never in the hunt as Henry became just the third bowler in the world to claim three wickets in the opening over of an ODI match.

Henry sent Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion for ducks in his first over to end India’s hopes of chasing down the target. India were eventually bowled out for 89 in 26.4 overs – their sixth lowest total in ODI history. Their lowest-ever total in ODIs remains 54 all out against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000.

The New Zealand fast bowler, emulated South Africa’s Shaun Pollock and Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas by claiming three wickets in the opening over. Pollock had achieved this feat against Pakistan at Lahore in 1997 while Vaas had managed it against Bangladesh at Pietermaritzburg in the ODI World Cup 2003.

WATCH Matt Henry dismiss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks HERE…

TRIPLE-WICKET MAIDEN! Matt Henry couldn’t have scripted a more explosive start! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/9gipGvgUIw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

India’s 244-run loss is their second biggest in the 50-over format of the game. They just managed to avoid the ignominy of their biggest defeat, which remains a 245-run loss to Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000.

India’s biggest losses in ODI cricket

Margin Against Venue Year 245 runs Sri Lanka Sharjah 2000 244 runs New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2026 214 runs South Africa Wankhede 2015 208 runs Australia Sydney 2004 202 runs England Lord’s 1975

It was Henry’s 4th five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, drawing level with former NZ pacer Shane Bond. Trent Boult holds the record for most five-wicket hauls by a New Zealand pacer – six – followed by Sir Richard Hadlee, who has five.

After dismissing Rohit, Kohli and Iyer in the opening over, Henry came back to dismiss Ishan Kishan to claim his fourth wicket. Kishan top-scored in the dismal Indian show with 27 off 53 balls with 4 fours.

Henry completed his five-wicket haul by sending back Kuldeep Yadav for 1. The New Zealand pacer then wrapped up the Indian innings by bowling out Gurnoor Brar for 2. “The wind was so strong and it was keeping things pretty simple, and it’s funny when you’re actually trying to have a simple game plan,” Henry said in the post-match presentation about his opening over.

“Well, especially with the way the wind was going, I wasn’t too worried about the swing. So from ball one it was just about trying to have the strengths and bring the stumps in play, really. We knew that there was a small window there with the new ball that you could put the batters under pressure. So just trying to be as simple as possible, obviously, and when it moves sharply like that in the first over, when people are facing first balls, pretty tough,” Henry added.

Henry’s efforts were backed up by Mathew Fisher, who claimed 3 for 31 in 7 overs, including the wickets of Axar Patel and Naman Dhir for 21 each. Earlier, New Zealand opener Will Young benefitted from two dropped catches to post a career-best score of 125 to power his side to 333 after being sent into bat.

New Zealand have kept their hopes alive in the five-match series which is now at 2-1 with one match to go at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui again on Sunday.