Matt Renshaw breaks Virat Kohli’s record with 190 on opening day of 1st Test against Proteas

Meta Description: Matt Renshaw breaks Virat Kohli’s decade-old record with a stunning 190 on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban

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File photo of Matt Renshaw. (Photo: X)

Australian batter Matt Renshaw broke a record held by Virat Kohli for nearly a decade with a brilliant 190 for Australia in the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The left-handed batter scored 174 runs in partnerships with the lower order, surpassing Kohli’s previous record of 171 in a Test innings since 2002.

Kohli had set the mark during his 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2016. Renshaw went past that figure during his career-best innings, which helped Australia recover from a difficult position and take control of the match.

Australia were struggling at 124/6 on the opening day after South Africa’s bowlers made early inroads. Renshaw, who was moved down to No. 5, held the innings together and received valuable support from the lower order.

He added 41 runs with captain Pat Cummins in an 86-run partnership, followed by 12 runs with Mitchell Starc. His most important stand came with Nathan Lyon, as the pair added 134 runs for the ninth wicket. Renshaw scored 100 of those runs, while Lyon contributed 27 off 92 balls.

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The partnership helped Australia move past 350 after they had been in danger of being bowled out for a modest total. Renshaw also added 21 runs with Josh Hazlewood before his innings ended at 190.

Matt RAN-THE SHOW #SAvAUS #Renshaw https://t.co/i43J9e24KO — FanCode (@FanCode) October 10, 2026

Renshaw faced 397 deliveries and hit 21 fours and one six. He fell short of a double century when he edged Simon Harmer to Aiden Markram at slip. Australia were eventually all out for 390.

The innings also gave Renshaw two other records at Kingsmead. His 190 is the highest Test score by an Australian at the Durban ground, going past Phillip Hughes’ 160 in 2009. It is also the highest score at the venue by a batter coming in at No. 5 or lower, surpassing Kusal Perera’s unbeaten 153 in 2019.

This innings was actually the return to form for Renshaw after a long wait for another Test century. His previous hundred came nearly 10 years ago against Pakistan in 2016.

Speaking about his journey, Renshaw said, “We’re quick to judge failures, but I think some of the best learning has come from failures,”

Australia ended their first innings in a strong position. South Africa were 27/1 at stumps on the second day, trailing by 363 runs after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ryan Rickelton for a duck. Renshaw’s knock has given Australia a strong advantage in the first of a three-match Test series at Durban.