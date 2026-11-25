Meet 2 Japan stars in long list of 1220 cricketers to register for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Out of a total of 1220 cricketers, for first time 2 cricketers from Japan - Benjamin Ito-Davis and Charlie Hara-Hinze - have registered for IPL 2027 Player Auction next month.

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Japan cricketers have registered for IPL 2027 Player Auction next month. (Source: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that a total of 1220 cricketers have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Players Auction which is set to take place in Goa on December 16. Out of these 1220 players, for the first time 2 cricketers from Japan could be seen in the auction for the first-time ever if they make the shortlist for the auction which is set to announced on December 4.

Team India faced off against Japan in a first-ever T20I match just before beginning their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 earlier this year. Shreyas Iyer’s side were given a run for their money by Japan and only won the 5-over contest by 2 runs. Two cricketers who featured in this contest have been named in the long-list of registered players for the IPL auction – Benjamin Ito-Davis and Charlie Hara-Hinze.

Both Ito-Davis and Hara-Hinze are currently training at Delhi Capital Academy in the national capital, hoping to earn a historic call-up to the IPL.

News 1,220 players feature on Auction Register for #TATAIPL 2027 Player Auction. More Details https://t.co/88hKhMyLgi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2026

Who is Benjamin Ito-Davis?

He is an all-rounder from Japan with his roots in New Zealand as well. Born on December 3, 1998, It0-Davis is a right-handed batter who also bowls right-arm off-spin.

His interest in cricket developed in New Zealand, where he played junior cricket with Palmerston North Boys High School and the PBC Cricket Club. Back in Japan, he turned out for several Japanese clubs, including Chiba Sharks, East Kanto Sunrisers, Adore Club and Australia & New Zealand XI before making his international debut.

Ito-Davis made his T20I debut on May 8, 2024, against Mongolia at the Sano International Cricket Ground near Tokyo. He has already turned out in 28 T20I, scoring 289 runs and claiming 33 wickets. His career-best T20I figures came against South Korea, when he picked up 3 wickets for 8 runs.

Who is Charlie Hara-Hinze?

His full name is Charles Matsumoto Hinze and he is only 18 years of age. Born on September 30 in 2008, Charlie is a left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner.

He has Japanese as well as Australian cricketing roots that came from domestic cricket at home and club cricket in Brisbane down under. His younger brothers Gabriel Hara-Hinze and Montgomery Hara-Hinze are also aspiring cricketers. All three brothers have interestingly turned out for Japan.

Charlie has moved up through Japan’s age-group cricket and represented the country in several youth competitions, including the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He also turned out for Western Suburbs and Northern Suburbs in Queensland Premier Cricket in Australia.

One of his top achievement came in 2026 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he represented Japan with his two brothers. He scored 57 against Ireland, while contributing with his left-arm spin as well. Hara-Hinze has played 41 T20Is for Japan, taking 49 wickets at an amazing average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 5.20.

Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Team India, Hara-Hinze made his international debut at the age of just 15 in a T20I match for Japan against Maldives on February 4, 2024. In the 2024 East Asia-Pacific Sub-Regional Qualifier, he registered his career-best figures of 5/6 against Indonesia.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Hara-Hinze picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 6.6. In the historic T20I match against India, he dismissed world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma fo a duck before also dismissing Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer to end up with 2 for 17 in 2 overs.

The current list of registered cricketers comprises of 184 capped players, 994 uncapped players and 42 players from Associate Nations. Among the uncapped players, 925 are Indians, including 127 who have featured in previous IPL seasons.

Australia leads the overseas registrations with 53 players, followed by South Africa (40), West Indies (36), New Zealand (25) and Afghanistan (23). The list also features players from Associate Nations, with the USA contributing 13 registrations, followed by the UAE and Nepal with 10 each. Canada, Japan and Scotland have 2 players each while Netherlands have registered 3.