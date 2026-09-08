Meet Makoto Taniyama, Japan leg-spinner whose action is inspired by legendary Shane Warne

Just like his idol, Taniyama is also the leading wicket-taker of his country, but in the shortest format, find out all about him

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/meet-makoto-taniyama-japan-leg-spinner-whose-action-is-inspired-by-legendary-shane-warne-8519496/ Copy

File photo of Makoto Taniyama. (Credits: X)

With Japan setting their sights at playing their first-ever international T20 match against India as a precursor to the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, it is the perfect time to know a little about the players. One of the players who will take the field against the Men in Blue is leg-spinner Makoto Taniyama.

The 30-year-old has a very interesting story about how he became a leg-spinner for the Japanese national side. He has a special connection with the late Australian great Shane Warne, who is actually a major inspiration behind Makoto Taniyama’s come up.

Before making his international debut in 2022 against Indonesia, Makoto Taniyama used to spend hours studying the craft of leg-spin on YouTube. Taniyama did not just watch random tutorial videos but he actually learned the art through none other than Shane Warne.

Also Read: Karun Nair frustrated with ‘inexplicable’ omission from Duleep Trophy 2026 final, aims dig at South Zone skipper Tilak Varma

As a matter of fact, Taniyama’s bowling action resembles to that of Warne with the former modelling his entire action after watching videos of the Australian great who tragically passed away in March 2022. Taniyama’s love for the sport and leg-spin developed largely after watching Shane Warne’s old videos.

That has helped Makoto Taniyama register 42 wickets from 40 matches in the shortest format of the game since making his debut in 2022. Just like his idol, Taniyama is also the leading wicket-taker of his country, but in the shortest format.

Shane Warne ended his career with a record 708 Test scalps and Taniyama is attempting to try and emulate his idol. The Japanese leg-spinner might never play as many matches as the late Australian but at least Warne’s legacy sparked his cricketing career. So much so that the 30-year-old wears jersey number 23 as a way to pay tribute to his late idol.

He will be hoping to showcase his skills for Japan in the upcoming Asian Games as well as in the one-off T20I against Shreyas Iyer’s team India.

When will Japan be in action next?

Meanwhile, the 2026 Asian Games co-hosts will be in action very soon to prepare for the continental event, starting from September 19 onwards. Japan are slated to feature in a two-match T20I series against Hong Kong before their all important clash against India on Tuesday, September 22.

Japan’s squad for one-off T20I against India and 2026 Asian Games

Kendel Fleming (C), Charles Hinze, Benjamin Ito, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano, Alexander Shirai, Shoma Slater, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake, Kohei Kubota, Tsuyoshi Takada, Jake Kusuda, Alester Fleming.