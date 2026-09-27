Meet Naman Dhir, star player from MI makes his international debut vs West Indies in the first ODI

Meet star player Naman Dhir, who makes his international debut for the Indian team against West Indies in the first match of the ODI series.

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Naman Dhir makes his international debut against West Indies

Team India is ready to play the first match of the ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Ahead of this clash, The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Here’s what India’s ODI captain, Shubman Gill said after the toss. “We’re gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Looks like a decent surface, very hot, so I think it’ll come a little bit better under lights, so we’ll try to chase. I mean, I think we’ve got a pretty decent combination here, going with four bowlers and two all-rounders.”

The Indian team picked a star player to the team as his name is Naman Dhir, who is ready to make his international debut for the Men in Blue. It’s time to know more about Naman Dhir.

Naman Dhir, the 26-year-old Punjab cricketer, makes his India debut in the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. The Mumbai Indians player gets his first India cap from captain Shubman Gill before the toss, after impressing with his batting in the IPL.

Naman earned his first India call-up for the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies earlier this month. He has now got the chance to make his India debut in the first match of the series.

Before making his India debut, Naman played 14 List A matches and scored 351 runs in 11 innings. He also took seven wickets, with his highest List A score being 97.

Naman has also played 20 First-Class matches and 61 T20 games for Punjab, India A and Mumbai Indians.

Naman has been playing for Mumbai Indians since 2024. He has scored 710 runs in 37 IPL matches so far. In IPL 2026, he played all 14 matches for MI and scored 318 runs.

Naman has been in very good form in recent weeks. His performance in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League helped him get his first India ODI call-up. He played 10 matches for Amritsar Soormas and scored 655 runs at an average of 72.78 and a strike rate of 217.61. Also he smashed 173 runs off just 64 balls against Mohali Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 8, 2026.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales