Meet Parvinder Awana, former Punjab Kings pacer who is new BCCI junior selection committee chairman

BCCI appoints former India and Punjab Kings pacer Parvinder Awana as chairman of Junior Cricket Committee. Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, N Arjun Yadav named members.

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Meet Parvinder Awana, former Punjab Kings pacer who is new BCCI junior selection committee chairman (Photo: AFP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former India fast bowler Parvinder Awana as chairman of its Junior Cricket Committee. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) recommended Awana for the position after screening and interviewing applicants as part of the selection process.

Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav have also been appointed as members. The BCCI confirmed that the fifth member of the committee will be named shortly.

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The new committee brings together former players and coaches with experience in domestic cricket, player development and coaching at different levels.

Who Is Parvinder Awana?

Parvinder Awana (born 19 July 1986) is a former Indian cricketer who played as a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He made his First-Class debut for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2007 and soon began to make an impact on the domestic Cricket.

Awana enjoyed an impressive 2011-12 season, taking 35 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches. He also produced a strong performance in the Deodhar Trophy, claiming six wickets for 49 runs against Central Zone. His consistent bowling earned him opportunities in other domestic competitions, and he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2011-12 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

His performances eventually earned him a place in India’s T20I side. Awana made his international debut against England on December 21, 2012 and played two T20Is for the nation.

Alongside his international appearances, he represented India A and Rest of India and played for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in the IPL. Following his retirement, Awana turned to coaching and worked with young players across several age groups, experience that will be valuable in his new role with the BCCI.

Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and Arjun Yadav named members

Krishna Das, a former fast bowler who represented Assam and Goa, played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He also represented India Under-19 and India A before moving into coaching. His roles have included India Under-19 bowling coach and bowling coach of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team.

Rakesh Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda in domestic cricket and played for India A. He also featured in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Trophy. Patel later coached Baroda and Gujarat teams at Under-19, Under-23 and senior levels. He was head coach of Baroda’s Under-23 team in the 2025-26 season.

N. Arjun Yadav played 83 First-Class matches and represented India A. He was also part of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2000. After representing Hyderabad, he moved into coaching and served as head coach of the state’s senior and Under-23 teams. Yadav has also worked as a BCCI match referee since 2022.

BCCI to name fifth committee member soon

With Awana as chairman and Das, Patel and Yadav as members, four appointments have been announced so far. The BCCI is expected to name the fifth member shortly, completing the Junior Cricket Committee.