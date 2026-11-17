MI IPL 2026: Full List of retained and released players for Mumbai Indians IPL Auction and Details

Here's a look at list of Retained and Released players from Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2027 Retention Day deadline on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/mi-ipl-2026-full-list-of-retained-and-released-players-for-mumbai-indians-ipl-auction-and-details-2-8545596/ Copy

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Retention Day: Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians team are one of the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having won the title five times already – in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. But IPL’s joint-most successful franchise have not won the title in the last six year.

MI have undergone a major upheaval in the lead-up to the IPL 2027 Retention Day on Tuesday. They have a new head coach in Kieron Pollard, who has replaced Mahela Jayawardene in charge.

The Mumbai franchise has already been involved in one of the biggest trades ahead of IPL 2027. MI captain Hardik Pandya has already been traded to Punjab Kings for a salary of Rs 18 crore while pacer Arshdeep Singh will be joining the side from PBKS.

With Hardik Pandya’s departure, MI will definitely have a new captain in the IPL 2027 season. There is speculation that former captain Rohit Sharma is set to get the reigns of the team for next year.

As Arshdeep Singh has come to the side, former India opener Aakash Chopra revealed why New Zealand Trent Boult, who was retained for a salary of Rs 12.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026, was on his way out of MI.

“Five matches, two wickets, 11 and a half runs per over. That tells me that Trent Boult has to be released. Rs 12.5 crore is a lot of money, and in exchange, you can get quite a few players, and many people won’t even need to be released. With Trent Boult, I don’t think there is any ambiguity; he has to be released. I can let go of Keshav Maharaj as well because they wouldn’t want both Santner and Keshav,” Chopra had told JioStar.

MI big guns like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been retained apart from Rohit Sharma.

MI are joint-most successful team in IPL history

Along side Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times. But their IPL 2026 performance was really disappointing, having finished in 9th place with only 4 wins in the season.

Overall, MI have won 155 out of 291 matches in the IPL with 132 losses and a win-percentage of 53.95 to their name.

MI retentions

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickleton, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Ruchit Ahir, Krish Bhagat, Mahipal Lomror, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa

MI releases

Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat.

MI trades

Arshdeep Singh

Budget freed up for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Rs 28.8 crore