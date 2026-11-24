Star England cricketer slams Shubman Gill’s side after 1st Test draw against New Zealand, says ‘This is incredible’

Former England cricketer criticized Team India after Wellington Test draw against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Former England cricketer slams Team India for first Test draw vs NZ (Image - X)

The first Test match between India and New Zealand was drawn as everything will depend on the upcoming decider Test match, which will begin from Friday, November 27th to December 1. This game is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to gain important points for the World Test Championship (WTC).

However, the Indian fans and cricket experts were still unable to believe Shubman Gill’s side behavior to settle for a draw as there were 15 overs remaining in the first Test. The men in blue needed 5 wickets to win the game.

Skipper Shubman Gill gave an explanation behind this reason by saying it was about the work of his fast bowlers and the short gap before the next match. After the match, Shubman Gill said that the Indian team wanted to keep the pace attack fresh before the upcoming second Test, while Shubman Gill was also asked about if playing 5 to 10 overs had played a key role in their victory against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill said all three pacers had already bowled a lot in the first Test. Three of them bowled almost 50 overs. The team also had to travel the next day. So, Gill felt it was not good to put more load on the bowlers.

“If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe, but the fast bowlers were tired. They have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them. Also, keeping in mind that there’s a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And I didn’t really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much,” the Indian Test and ODI skipper said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed out Shubman Gill and Team India’s decision as he said that he could not believe how India played. He added five wickets could have fallen in the one hour that was left.

“This is incredible .. So 5 wkts have never fallen in the last hour before !!!!!!,” Vaughan wrote on X on Tuesday.

This is incredible .. So 5 wkts have never fallen in the last hour before !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed the Indian team for this move as he said the Indian team didn’t show the same fighting sprit and energy that Virat Kohli’s side showed.

“I think one thing we can learn from Virat Kohli’s captaincy — a draw was also possible, you can never say another bowler or another captain would have won the match — but I’ll only say this: urgency helps,” Ashwin said in his podcast Ash Ki Baat.