Mitchell Santner create history in New Zealand’s 87-run win over India in 4th T20I, watch viral video

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner claimed two wickets in his side's 87-run win over India in 4th T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

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New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner celebrates after claiming a wicket in 4th T20I vs New Zealand at Auckland. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20: Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand team finally got a win on the board as they hammered India by 87 runs in the 4th T20I match of five-game series at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Santner picked up two wickets for 24 runs and in the process became the bowler with most wickets against India in the history of T20I cricket.

The New Zealand captain picked up two wickets in his opening over to break the back of India’s chase. Needing a record 260 to win their fourth T20I match of the trot, Indians were restricted to 172 for 9 with Black Caps pacer Jacob Duffy claiming four wickets while Santner and Matthew Fisher claiming two wickets each.

Santner now has 32 T20I wickets against India while his country-mate and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is in second place with 30 wickets. England pacer Chris Jordan has claimed 24 wickets in T20I cricket against India.

WATCH Mitchell Santner strike against India in 4th T20I vs India HERE…

Skipper Santner does it all himself! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/66TFGXItmJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

The Black Caps skipper also went past Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh’s tally of wickets and became the second bowler on Friday to go past 150-wicket mark in T20I cricket. Santner now has 151 wickets in 142 matches at an average of 23.09.

Santner dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy (21, 10 balls) – caught at extra-cover – to claim his 150th wicket and added a second one in the over when Axar Patel was caught and bowled for 7 off 9 balls.

“It is nice to end up with a win. There wasn’t a lot of dew, but I thought we did well all-around. The way GP (Glenn Phillips) and (Michael) Bracewell batted, we were in a good position, but getting to 250-260 was excellent. The bowling was better, we bashed it into the pitch and got the dimensions right. We dropped a couple of catches, but we bowled the hard lengths, got early wickets and it was good,” Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Jacob Duffy struck twice in opening over

India needed a blazing start like the one they got in the 3rd T20I match in Wellington while chasing 260-run target. But Duffy, who had conceded 26 runs in his opening over in Wellington, struck twice in the opening over – dismissing Sanju Samson (4) and Ishan Kishan (0) to put Shreyas Iyer’s side immediately on the backfoot.

Last game’s centurion Abhishek Sharma and skipper Iyer tried mount a recovery, lifting India past the 50-run mark in the 5th over. But Abhishek, who had already been dropped, fell for 27 off 15 balls with one six and 3 fours. Iyer departed in the very next over for 22 off 11 with 4 fours, bowled by Adam Milne.

Santner’s double-wicket over reduced the visitors to 89 for 6 and there was no way back from there. “I think we fell a bit short in our bowling to start with. Powerplay, especially in the third over, they got that momentum from there on, and couple of bowlers, they tried to squeeze in but I think exceptional knock by Glenn. Some phenomenal shots, which were like pure bliss. He’s been consistent throughout the series, so lot to learn from him,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips became the second New Zealand batter to score a T20I century against India after Colin Munro. Phillips smashed 107 in 49 balls with 10 sixes and 6 fours while Michal Bracewell clobbered a 19-ball fifty en route to scoring 65 off 25 balls with six sixes and 4 fours.

The fifth and final T20I match will be held in Hamilton on Sunday with Indians leading the series 3-1.